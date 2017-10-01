Blues claim third win on the bounce after Barwell success

Whitby Town made it three wins from three with a dominant display, though could have scored more, in a 1-0 win over Barwell.

David Carson's 14th minute penalty separated the two teams, though realistically Whitby could have had four or five, as the Seasiders lifted themselves to 11th in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Adam Gell returned from suspension after completing his three-game lay-off, though Matty Tymon missed out thanks to a hamstring injury sustained at Buxton.

From the outset Whitby looked comfortable and almost led just a few minutes into the game, Carson's first time twenty yard strike through a sea of bodies palmed away by Liam Castle.

The positive forward play continued and the Blues earned a golden opportunity to take the lead just minutes later.

Barwell defender Michael Townsend was penalised for a clear push in the back on Carson. The visitors' time-wasting, all an attempt to put the midfielder off his spot-kick, failed to work, with Carson coolly stroking the ball home down the middle.

The Canaries didn't go without chances, however, Ryan Seal heading Edward Nisevic's cross wide before Jake Heath curled an effort towards goal, forcing a save at full-stretch from Shane Bland.

As the first half wore on, Chris Hardy's side had right to feel aggrieved, as a clear penalty appeal was turned away by referee Christopher Keightley.

Carson broke into Barwell's box, beating two before clearly being brought down by the hand of Castle, who later admitted that he'd been let off the hook.

Hardy's half-time team talk will have encouraged more of the same, and the Blues' manager got his wish for the most part, though there were a couple of worrying moments.

Kyle Fryatt headed Townsend's header off the line, before the Seasiders broke out with pace through James Risbrough. The Buxton match-winner found himself on the end of a Carson cross at the end of the move, though volleyed wide.

Fryatt then played through Risbrough, who was one-on-one. He, however, tried to square the ball to Carson, leaving Barwell to clear the danger.

Kieran Weledji was then introduced to the action for a return from injury and almost marked it with a goal, his first time effort across goal bouncing just wide.

As the game wore on, Whitby continued to press, Weledji, Fryatt and Gell all going close, though none could find a decisive touch to extend the lead beyond just one goal.