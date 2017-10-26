Blues bring in Smith for second spell

Whitby Town is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Connor Smith on a month-long loan from York City.
The former Hartlepool United trainee joins the Blues for a second loan spell, after a month with the Seasiders last season.
Smith, who normally plays in a central role as well as out wide, appeared six times for Chris Hardy's side in the 2016/17 season.
The attacking midfielder is eligible to feature in Saturday's FA Trophy game against Marine and will go straight into the squad.
