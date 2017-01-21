Blues bounce back in style with Buxton win

Whitby Town got back to winning ways by beating Buxton 4-2 at the Turnbull Ground.

Keeper Shane Bland slipped up when trying to clear and Buxton took advantage to take a 1-0 lead.

Dale Hopson stroked home from the penalty spot to level the game up before skipper Ste Snaith smashed in a stunning strike to put Town in front.

Buxton had a goal disallowed before the break and the Blues led 2-1 at half-time.

The away side's lack of discipline was evident and they were reduced to nine men after two of their players were sent off.

That didn't deter the Bucks though and they levelled matters up at 2-2.

The Blues weren't to be denied though and goals from Kieran Weledji and Matty Tymon handed them a 4-2 victory.

