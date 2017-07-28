Blues bosses ready to host top trio at the Turnbull

Whitby Town’s bosses on and off the pitch are gearing up for a huge weekend as they prepare to welcome three huge clubs to the Turnbull Ground.

Newcastle United and Celtic kicked off the Whitby Town Cup at the Turnbull Ground last night and Chris Hardy’s Blues come up against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar tonight.

Off the pitch, Blues chairman Graham Manser is thrilled to be welcoming three of Europe’s elite clubs to the Turnbull Ground.

“A huge amount of work has gone into planning and organising this weekend and it wouldn’t have happened without the efforts of our volunteers behind the scenes,” said Manser.

“We had to go through the English, Dutch and Scottish Football Associations, extend our public liability and work closely with the police too, so it has taken some doing.

“It’s huge for us. To be welcoming clubs like these to Whitby is great and I hope people turn out in force for the games.”

Town boss Hardy is looking at things from a different perspective as he steps up his pre-season preparations.

“From a football point-of-view, it will be great to see these clubs playing at the Turnbull Ground,” Hardy said.

“It will give everyone at the club a huge lift and hopefully attract some more people to the Turnbull Ground who wouldn’t usually come down.

“It’ll also be great to step up our pre-season preparations against some great teams, despite there being an element of the unknown about it.”

Town’s game against AZ Alkmaar kicks-off at 7.45pm tonight, entry costing £10 for adults, £6 concessions.