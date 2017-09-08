Blues boss has faith in Weledji

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has re-affirmed his faith in Kieran Weledji after his excellent start to the season.

The defender-turned-striker has netted three goals in five games this season and is expected to start again at Matlock Town on Saturday.

Blues manager Hardy has been impressed with his progression and expects it to continue.

“Kieran is a nightmare for defenders,” Hardy said.

“He’s constantly a handful. He works hard, he’s lively and proactive.

“Had he scored the penalty against Workington, he’d be on four goals and we’d be talking about him as a seasoned striker. He’s got great potential up there.”

A supporter’s bus will leave the Turnbull Ground at 9am on Saturday.

Places are limited, cost just £10 and can be booked through Blues chairman Graham Manser on 07966 241 344.