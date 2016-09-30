Blues boss Hardy refusing to get carried away with flying start

Whitby Town manager Chris Hardy is refusing to get carried away by his side’s impressive start to the season.

The Blues moved up to second in the Evo-Stik Premier Division standings on Tuesday evening, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Ashton United at the Turnbull Ground.

A fine start to the campaign that has seen them beaten just once in their opening 10 league fixtures leaves them just two points behind leaders Buxton, with a game in hand.

“The league table makes unbelievably good reading for us just at the moment, but we’re not even out of September yet, so we can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves,” Hardy said.

“Our start to this season has exceeded everybody’s expectations, including my own, but we will never look any further forward than our next game.

“When you take your eye off the ball and lose focus on the matter in hand, that is when you get caught out.

“Our aims at the start of 2016/17 were to finish mid-table and consolidate for the future and nothing has changed. Anything else we manage to achieve this term will really just be a bonus.”

At this stage last season, Whitby were languishing near the foot of the league and bracing themselves for a relegation battle after an 11-match winless run.

Yet Hardy’s arrival in early December has seen the club’s fortunes transformed and the Blues challenging at the opposite end of the table.

“There is a big difference between where the club are now and where they were 12 months ago, but it’s important to remember that this is a totally different team,” Hardy added.

“There are different players in the side, we play different football and we are extremely fit. A lot of work has gone in behind the scenes and we’ve benefitted from a good pre-season together.

“At the moment everything is going very well, the lads are buoyant and we are all looking forward to our next game.”

Although reluctant to entertain any notion of a promotion push, Hardy is firmly of the opinion that the Blues’ place near the top of the table is fully-warranted.

“We deserve to be where we are,” he continued.

“Our peformances have been consistently excellent and we’re second in the table on merit.”