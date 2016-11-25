Blues boss Hardy refusing to be distracted by mast saga

Whitby Town manager Chris Hardy is refusing to be sidetracked by the off-field worries at the Turnbull Ground - insisting it’s business as usual for him.

The hearing to decide whether O2 and Vodafone can move their masts from the Turnbull Ground to Whitby Rugby Club, costing the Blues around £14,000 a year in precious revenue, was delayed a week to Friday December 2.

Blues boss Hardy was quick to sing the praises of the people working behind the scenes at the club, insisting he’ll be concentrating on matters on the pitch rather than being distracted.

“The people working in the background at the club do a great job,” said Hardy.

“I’ve got other matters to see to, so I can’t dedicate my time to off-field things like this.”

Regardless of the outcome of the hearing, Hardy has full faith that the club’s hierarchy will find a solution.

“From my point of view, I hope we can come up with a solution,” he added.

“If not, I’m sure the club will come up with some alternatives.”

Town chairman Graham Manser blasted the proposals as catastrophic and calamitous for the club.

“If this goes ahead, it would effectively relegate us from the Premier Division,” Manser said.