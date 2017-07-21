Blues boss Hardy ready to pass judgement on trialists

Chris Hardy has admitted that he is close to making up his mind on a number of trialists, as his side travel to Guisborough Town in the Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy.

The Blues boss has cast his eye over several players this pre-season, though now believes it's time to trim his side down, with one eye on the opening day of the season.

"Ultimately, we've got to try and gear the whole pre-season towards the start of the league season," Hardy said.

"There will come a point where we make decisions on trialists, which I imagine will be over the next couple of games."

Shane Bland is expected to get his first 90 minutes of pre-season, with back-up goalkeeper Daniel Dixon getting married on the day.

Hardy could, however, be able to recall Andy Monkhouse, who sat out of the Gateshead fixture with a hamstring issue, and Kieran Weledji, who returns from holiday.

Adam Gell could also be in for more minutes, as he steps up his recovery from a knee complaint.

Guisborough are the current holders of the Mickey Skinner Trophy after a 2-0 win over Whitby, last July.

The Blues, however, ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over the Priorymen at the King George V stadium in the North Riding Senior Cup, last November.