Blues boss Hardy - 'First month will define our season'

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy believes that the first month of the season could make or break his side's promotion push.

The Blues start off with a trip to Barwell, before hosting newly-relegated Stalybridge Celtic and FA Cup heroes Stourbridge.

Tough trips to Altrincham and Grantham Town then follow, before the month finishes with a home clash against Workington.

Hardy, however, believes that despite the tough start, his side will be raring to go.

"Come the opening day, the boys will be excitable," Hardy told the Whitby Gazette.

"I'm sure that, due to that, the miles won't be much of an issue.

"The first month, though, will define our season. It's a tough start and we have to be prepared.

"These challenges will always arise, however, and it's up to us to face them whenever they pop up in the season."

The Seasiders have become renowned for their free-flowing football under Hardy, and the Blues boss believes that, despite the tough start, playing the better teams early on could be an advantage.

"Playing these teams early season can work for us," he added.

"Pitches will be better so the ball should move better for us. It may well work to our advantage."