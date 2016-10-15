Blues boss Hardy denies York City rumours

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has denied claims he's set to replace outgoing York City manager Jackie McNamara,

Blue boss Chris Hardy refuted the links after his side beat Marine 3-1 at The Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

He said: “I can deny that I’m linked with the [York City] job.

"I’ve got a two-year contract at Whitby and I’m looking to fulfil that.

“Getting Whitby to the Conference North is the aim and we want to put our plans in place here and reach the goals that we have set ourselves.

“There has certainly been no approach of that nature from York and I intend to remain with this club.”