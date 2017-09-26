Blues board increase ticket prices after FA warning

In light of correspondence from the North Riding County Football Association, the committee of Whitby Town Football Club has taken the decision to alter its match day admission policy.

The correspondence comes in light of the behaviour of some young Whitby Town supporters at last season's North Riding Senior Cup final at the Riverside Stadium, and at other games in the past.

Following this, the club has sought advice on health and safety, and its duty of care to unaccompanied minors, and has had to make some tough choices.

Therefore, from October 1, 2017, admission at the Turnbull Ground will be:

Supporters 16 and over: £10

Old Aged Pensioners: £6

Under 16: FREE but MUST be accompanied by a responsible adult