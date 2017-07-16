Blues begin new campaign with Billingham win

Whitby Town kicked off their pre-season campaign in style, winning 3-1 at Billingham Town.

David Carson netted twice for Chris Hardy's side in the first period, with Mikey Roberts adding a third on the stroke of half-time, as Whitby cruised to a 3-0 half-time lead.

Ex-Blue Chris Dickinson fathomed a reponse in the last ten minutes, converting from the penalty spot.

Hardy named his strongest side to start the game, handing debuts to new signings Andy Monkhouse and Niall McGoldrick, and the difference in class showed from the earliest stages.

Whitby moved forward in numbers, applying pressure.

A Dan McWilliams ball into the box was cleared by Stephen Oakley, but only as far as Monkhouse, who headed into the path of Carson. He turned his man with ease and finished low into the bottom corner from six yards.

The Seasiders could have doubled their lead, minutes later.

Callum Martin's ball forward found Mikey Roberts, who volleyed over powerfully from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The first half, despite Billingham holding the ball well, was edged by Whitby, and they doubled their lead minutes before the break.

Martin's inswinging corner found the head of Roberts, who sent the ball back across goal to find Carson, who headed the ball home from close range.

The afternoon got even better for Hardy's side, just a minute before the break.

McWilliams got down the left-hand side, before whipping the ball into box to find Roberts, who sent a header from six yards goalwards, past Sam Hodgson.

Despite a raft of changes early in the second period, Whitby still looked to add to their tally.

Steven Snaith plays a neat through ball to Martin, who found Roberts in space. His first time effort forced a reaction save from Hodgson, who tipped over his crossbar.

As the game faded into a usual pre-season affair, Billingham found a way back into the game.

Danny Lambert broke into the box, before being felled to earn a penalty. Dickinson stepped up from 12 yards and sent Daniel Dixon the wrong way, for a solitary consolation.

Whitby Town First Half: Bland, Martin, McWilliams, May, Bythway, McGoldrick, Snaith (C), Monkhouse, Carson, Roberts, Tymon.

Whitby Town Second Half: Bland (Dixon '65), Trialist, Trialist, Hume, Bullock, Trialist, Carson (C), Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist.