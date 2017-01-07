Blues beaten on the road at Ashton

Whitby Town suffered a 3-1 defeat on the road at Ashton United, despite the hosts being forced to play without a recognised keeper for the majority of the game.

United stopper George Dorrington was forced off only minutes into the clash, and with no recognised keeper on the bench, were forced to stick one of their outfield players between the sticks.

This didn't hamper United in the slightest, and the hosts led 1-0 after only six minutes, and the score remained that way until early in the second half, when they doubled their lead.

The Blues kicked into gear and they had a glimmer of hope when Dale Hopson guided in from the penalty spot, but it wasn't to be for Chris Hardy's troops as United bagged a third to kill the game off with just one minute left on the clock.

Whitby will be aiming to bounce straight back when they host York City in the North Riding County FA Senior Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.