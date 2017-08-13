Blues beaten at Barwell in season-opener

Have your say

Whitby Town fell to an opening day defeat, on their travels to Barwell, following an eightieth minute Ryan Seal strike.

Chris Hardy saw fit to hand a competitive debut to James Risbrough with Andy Monkhouse missing through injury.

The game struggled to get going, though both sides managed to create opportunities in the game's infancy.

The visitors created the first chance. Mikey Roberts found space in the penalty area, forcing Liam Castle into a good save across his goal.

The hosts, however, responded with a warning shot of their own, little under ten minutes later.

Matt Stenson's clever work on the ball saw hip chip towards Ryan Robbins at the back post, though he could only fire wide, past Bland's upright from six yards.

Hardy's half-time words were clearly ringing in the ears of the Seasiders, as they set off in the second period with intent.

An inswinging corner from James Risbrough found Steven Snaith, who lost his man and managed a free header, forcing Castle to tip over.

But, despite the upturn in the Blues' performances, the hosts broke the deadlock late in the game.

Seal was found in space by Hildreth's defence-splitting pass, and finished neatly into the bottom corner, one-on-one past Bland to ensure that the hosts got off to a winning start.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, McWilliams, May, Bythway, Snaith (C), Gell, Carson (Hume '90+1), Roberts (Weledji '74), Tymon, Risbrough. SUBS NOT USED: Fryatt, McGoldrick, Dixon (GK).