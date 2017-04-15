Blues battle back for precious point at home to Warrington

Whitby Town's play-off hopes remain alive, though it will make for a nervy final two games, after the Blues came from behind twice to gain a point at home to Warrington Town.

Chris Hardy named an unchanged starting XI, with local lad Elliott Anderson returning to the bench, for the first time since October’s win at Skelmersdale United.

Despite looking bright in the very early passages, it was the Seasiders who went a goal behind, on ten minutes.

Whitby’s usual defensive woes from set pieces continued, with Dylan Vassallo’s inswinging free-kick finding the Yellows’ Daniel Hattersley, who headed home.

Whitby looked to get themselves back into the game, creating a number of opportunities.

Dale Hopson’s free-kick picked out Steven Snaith, whose shot from close range was cleared off the line, before Callum Martin threatened with a thunderbolt from 25 yards, which whistled past the right-hand upright.

The advantage could have been doubled for the visitors, with just thirty seconds of the second half on the clock.

Vassallo caused issues again, breaking through the Whitby defence, though his cross-goal shot could only bounce off the left-hand upright.

The Seasiders were undeterred, however, and fashioned an equaliser through some usual Hopson class.

A ball in from Tymon found the Blues’ top goalscorer, who beat two men and left Anthony McMillan with no chance with his curling effort into the top corner.

The scores were level for a matter of just three minutes though.

The Yellows used an advantage from the referee Derric Wade, with the ball finding its way to Hattersley, whose bicycle kick against Andrew May snuck through the legs of Shane Bland.

The fight instilled across Hardy’s reign means they should never be ruled out of any game, and another equaliser was always on the cards and it was special for more reasons than one.

A flick on from Anthony Hume found Hopson, who attempted a smart chip over McMillan, finding only the post, but birthday boy Tymon followed up, to level matters and ensure a point.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, Bell, May, Bullock, Gell, Snaith (c), Hopson, Roberts (Hume ’67), Tymon, Weledji. Subs not used: Robinson, Dixon (GK), Fryatt, Anderson.

Warrington Town: McMillan, Duggan, Askew (Monaghan ’84), Williams (Carden ’36), McCarthy (c), Gumbs, Vassallo, Smart, Hattersley, Bakkor, Bakare (Harries ’64). Subs not used: Monaghan, Codling, Shaw.

Attendance: 491