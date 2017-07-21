Blues aiming to pull off huge shock against AZ

Whitby Town head into one of their biggest weeks yet, as they prepare to face Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the Whitby Town Challenge Cup.

The Blues are set to face elite opposition in their own tournament, as they continue their pre-season campaign.

Teams from Celtic, Newcastle United and AZ Alkmaar will travel to the Turnbull Ground to face off against each other.

Celtic and Newcastle will open the tournament, at the Turnbull Ground, playing on Thursday night (7:45pm), in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd.

This is followed by the Blues facing Alkmaar on Friday night (7:45pm), before the tournament culminates on Saturday, with a third-place play-off (1:30pm) and final (5:30pm).

The officials for the games come from a range of backgrounds, with two travelling from USA, one from Canada and two residing the UK, all of whom are coached by former Premier League referee Mark Halsey.

Should any game finish as a draw on the day, it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

The tournament is backed by USEL of Sheffield, Playmaker Promotions and Creative Outdoor Spaces LTD, with Victoria Hotel, Ellerby Hotel and Coatham Coaches sponsoring the matches.

Tickets will be available on the gate for all games, though booking in advance is advised, with queues at the turnstiles expected.

Tickets cost £10 adults, £6 concessions and £3 under-18s and are available online at http://www.whitbytownfc.co.uk/challenge-cup or in person at the Spa Pavilion.