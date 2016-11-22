Blues aiming to extend lead at the top with Grantham win

Whitby Town are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Evo-Stik Premier to four points when they tackle their game in hand on second-placed Rushall Olympic tonight.
Grantham Town visit the Turnbull Ground with the Seasiders seeking revenge for last month's 2-0 reverse in Lincolnshire.
Chris Hardy will again be without skipper Steven Snaith, who serves the second match in a four-game suspension, with centre-half Luke Bythway also missing out through injury.
Whitby are seeking to extend their unbeaten home league run, which they've held since April and stretch their winning sequence in the NPL Premier to five matches.
Kick-off at the Turnbull Ground is 7.45pm with admission still set at £10 for adults, £6 senior citizens/students, £3 Under-18s and free for Under-16s accompanied by a full-price paying adult.
Anyone travelling from outside the local area should note that Blue Bank is still closed at time of press so travel via Scarborough if driving from beyond Pickering (take third exit at main roundabout near Mill Lane, Pickering Town FC when approaching from south, signposted Scarborough A170, then follow Scarborough A64 and Whitby A171).