Blues aim to push on at Frickley

Whitby Town aim to maintain their promotion challenge when they visit fellow Yorkshire side Frickley Athletic on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Seasiders put the former colliery side to the sword, on the August bank holiday, as two penalties from Dale Hopson, a goal from Mikey Roberts and a spectacular Curtis Round strike sealed a 4-0 success.

Town ended a run of five winless league games with Boxing Day’s crucial 2-1 success over rivals Blyth Spartans, in front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd.

Manager Chris Hardy will be keeping a keen eye on the January transfer window, which opens on Sunday, with just a 16-man squad available currently.

The Blues did enjoy success with an unchanged side, last Monday, however and assistant boss Lee Bullock ruled out wholesale incomings after a win which saw Town climb back up to second spot.

Kick-off, at Westfield Lane, is 3pm, with a supporters’ coach leaving the Turnbull at 11.45am on Monday.

Places are still just £10 each, but you must contact chairman Graham Manser on 07966 241 344 to book.