Bland believes Blues are capable of pulling off York giantkilling

Shane Bland believes that Whitby Town’s North Riding Senior Cup home tie with York City is a winnable one.

The Blues’ reward for their 5-0 win at Guisborough Town was a mouth-watering home tie in the quarter-finals against the Minstermen in last week’s draw.

Though it is believed the Conference strugglers will field a weakened side when they visit the Turnbull Ground in January, the game is still viewed as the tie of the round.

No official date has been set for the tie yet, though the North Riding FA calendar states that it must be hosted before January 31.

With the game being played at the Turnbull Ground, Bland believes that home advantage could be crucial for the Seasiders.

“At the Turnbull, anything can happen.” Bland told The Whitby Gazette.

“It’s a good draw and with York not in a good place at the moment, who knows what could happen.

“Going into a home game with a Conference side, it can’t get any better than that.

“Whether they’ll play a strong side or an under-23 side, we’ll have to see on the night.

“Either way, we’ll be going into the game with confidence. It’s winnable.

“We’re not sure what they’ll bring to the table but they’ll probably be a decent footballing side.

“If they play a young side I’d imagine they’ll play from the back but it depends how they set up.

“They might go long or they might like to get it to the channels or even play football around the box. It’ll be up to us to work them out.”

Elsewhere in the North Riding Senior Cup last eight, East-Coast rivals Scarborough Athletic travel to Richmond Town, Northallerton Town will face Middlesbrough’s Under-23s and Pickering Town will play host to Marske United.

The Blues stopper, however, admitted that York City wasn’t the draw that he’d have picked out had he had chance for his dream draw.

“I’d have loved to have drawn Middlesbrough,” Bland added.

“That would have been a perfect draw in my eyes.”