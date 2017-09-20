BECKETT LEAGUE: Sleights surrender lead in Royal Oak defeat

Sleights threw away a 3-1 half time lead against higher ranked Beckett Division One opponents Royal Oak.

Last season's top goalscorer Jack Henshaw netted twice and joint player-manager Sam Leadley scored for the villagers in the first half.

The turning point came when Taylor Humble was fouled in the box but instead of a penalty being awarded, he was booked for diving and dismissed for his protests.

Oak finally won it late on after a fightback against 10 men.