BECKETT LEAGUE: Hugill hits two as Sleights secure debut success

Beckett League new boys Sleights began with a bang as four second half goals saw off Snainton on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the game but struggled to finish a number of chances before the interval.

Joint-manager Ed Turner introduced new signing Elliot Clark to immediate effect as Joe Hugill moved to a wide position and quickly opening the scoring with an emphatic finish.

Moments later, Clark himself got in on the act sliding in to find the net.

Late on, Hugill notched a second and substitute utility player Harry Purves made it four for Sleights right at the end.

Full-back Chris Warrior picked up Sleights' man of the match award.

Sleights visit Royal Oak Malton of the Beckett League First Division in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy next Saturday.