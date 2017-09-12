BECKETT LEAGUE: Hugill hits two as Sleights secure debut success

Beckett League new boys Sleights began with a bang as four second half goals saw off Snainton on Saturday.
The visitors dominated the game but struggled to finish a number of chances before the interval.
Joint-manager Ed Turner introduced new signing Elliot Clark to immediate effect as Joe Hugill moved to a wide position and quickly opening the scoring with an emphatic finish.
Moments later, Clark himself got in on the act sliding in to find the net.
Late on, Hugill notched a second and substitute utility player Harry Purves made it four for Sleights right at the end.
Full-back Chris Warrior picked up Sleights' man of the match award.
Sleights visit Royal Oak Malton of the Beckett League First Division in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy next Saturday.
