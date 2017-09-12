Battling Blues beaten as Gell sees red early doors

A battling performance from Whitby Town yielded nothing for the Blues as they slipped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Shaw Lane.

Chris Hardy named an unchanged side for the third consecutive match, looking to build on two wins on the bounce, over Ashton United and Matlock Town.

However, the momentum took a hammer blow with just 75 seconds on the clock, Adam Gell receiving a straight red card for an elbow on Alex Burn.

With the man advantage, Shaw Lane looked to build on it and led on 15 minutes. Kieran Lugsden's ball from deep sailed to the back post, finding Walker who snuck the ball in between Shane Bland and the post.

The visitors pushed to add to their lead, gaining the perfect opportunity just over ten minutes after the goal. Bland halted the run of Paul Clayton with his hands, though instantly turned to hero, saving Walker's spot-kick low to his right.

Whitby grew as the first half went on, Callum Martin and Matty Tymon going close with drives from range, whilst early in the second half Luke Bythway volleyed wide at the back post.

The man advantage soon paid for the Ducks, as they killed the game off in the last ten minutes, despite some evident battling qualities.

Burn's ball in, 10 minutes from time, found Clayton, who headed home unchallenged before Nicky Walker completed the scoring five minutes later, converting Kelvin Lugsden's square ball from 18 yards.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, McWilliams, Bythway, McGoldrick, May, Monkhouse, Snaith (c), Weledji (Roberts '74), Tymon (Carson '74), Gell. Subs not used: Dixon (GK), Hume, Fryatt.

Attendance: 241