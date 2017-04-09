Ayton stun Traf to secure Kenward Cup final spot

Kenward Cup holders Trafalgar suffered a cup shock with a 5-3 loss at home to Ayton in their semi-final encounter.

The visitors raced into a four-goal lead before half-time, with strikers Jonny Blakeston and Tyson Stubbings a constant menace to the home defence.

Scarborough Campus in action against Crown Tavern (yellow and black kit)

Stubbings opened the scoring for Mark Plumpton's team, latching onto a Blakeston pass and racing from halfway before rounding the home keeper.

Martin Atkinson doubled Ayton's lead then Blakeston made it 3-0 with a 20-yard strike then Atkinson fired in his second powerfully from 18 yards.

Mikey Barker scored before half-time to give Traf hope and when Liam Salt added a second the home side showed signs of revival but this was soon quashed by Kyle O'Toole's finish after a fine run and pass from Blakeston.

Georgie Rose added a third for Traf in the 85th minute but the home side had left it to late and Ayton now go through to face Newlands in the final after their semi-final opponents Cayton failed to raise a side for their clash - as they also did in the Sunday FA Cup.

A jubilant Plumpton said: "It was hard to pick out a man of the match as they all played their part in a great display of counter-attacking football from us today, but the cutting edge of strikers Stubbings and Blakeston stood out."

Traf chief Col Jenkinson said: "Ayton took their chances and did their job, it just wasn't our day, we had chances but did not take them.

"We were poor and the only play to show form was Jamie Patterson."

Crown Tavern tightened their grip on second place in Sunday League Division Two with a 2-0 win at Scarborough Campus.

James Burrows opened the scoring for Tavern in the first half and they secured the points 10 minutes from time when Jake Day struck a second.

James Smithers was named as the Tavern man of the match at right-back while Adam Hartmann was star man for Campus.

Fylingdales Reserves snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win at Scalby.

The visitors had the better of the chances in this game but it was not until the closing moments that a fine through-ball from Andrew Marshall found Simon Forde, who was fouled in the area and a penalty was awarded, Forde scoring the resulting spot-kick to net the three points.

Harry Purves was the man of the match for Fylingdales.