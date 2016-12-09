Donald takes the reins at Whitby CC

Whitby Cricket Club’s new captain is setting his sights high for an first campaign, following his recent appointment.

All-rounder Will Donald, 19, will take over first-team captaincy from James Hall, while Andrew Marshall will take charge of the second team.

Marshall will be joined by Rikki Lawrence as his vice-captain, with the club continuing the search for a skipper for the third team.

Left-arm spinner Donald is aiming to catapult the side firmly into a promotion push in his first attempt, believing that the squad he has inherited has potential to go all the way.

“I like to think that, with the talent we have in our ranks, we are up there with the strongest teams in the league,” Donald told The Whitby Gazette.

“The overall aim is promotion to the Premier Division.

“With the recent league restructuring, two teams will now earn promotion so that doubles our chance.

“With competition from strong sides such as Bishop Auckland, Billingham and Thornaby, I’d say we are outsiders for that promotion.

“On our day though, we have proved we are definitely good enough to be able to challenge and compete with these teams.

“However, with James Hall taking a break from the game and it being likely the club will be without an overseas player this season, we will have to work very hard in order to make up the 100 wickets that James, Jono (Chapman) and Richard (Howe) have taken in the last two seasons.

The top order batsman, who will be 20 by the time the new season gets underway, is relishing the chance to get started, but believes that age isn’t as big a deal as people may think.

“I feel privileged to be appointed to this position,” Donald added. “A lot of good players have held the captaincy so it feels good to be appointed to that list, especially as it’s my home town club.

“I’ve been involved since I started playing the game at the age of around 10 and have been a part of every team within the club, so I’m proud to have matured into an important role within the club.

“Being the third youngest in the side, it’ll obviously be a bit tougher. There are players who are a lot older than me and have been playing cricket for longer than I’ve been alive.

“We have a very close group of lads though. It’s been relatively unchanged since I first played for the first XI five years ago.

“Because of that, everyone knows their role and will do their best for the team and not just to impress the captain.

“I therefore don’t think an aggressive and controlling captaincy is for the best for the lads.

“I hope that if I give everyone a chance, and when certain individuals are called upon, they will do their best for me and the team as a whole.”