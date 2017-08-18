Daisy Stokoe earns call-up to Yorkshire side to County Cup finals

Have your say

Whitby’s Daisy Stokoe has been called up for Yorkshire Under-13s side for the Royal London County Cup finals at Grantham CC next week.

That call-up came on the back of her efforts at the Malvern Cricket Festival this week.

Yorkshire beat Wales by 24 runs in their first game, Stokoe scoring 10 in a total of 141.

Wales were then bowled out for 117, Stokoe didn’t bowl.

Their second game was against favourites Kent and Yorkshire lost by two wickets.

Stokoe scored 16 in a total of 119 all out but Kent knocked them off.

Their last game was against Essex.

Stokoe didn’t bat as the Tykes notched up 175.

Essex were 77 all out and Stokoe bowled two of their batters and had one caught to take 3-16.