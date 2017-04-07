Daisy's delight at Tykes call-up

Whitby’s Daisy Stokoe has been called up to the Yorkshire Girls Under-13s Performance squad for the 2017 season.

The Ravenscar CC all-rounder, 13, attended trials last month and was handed her call-up on Wednesday.

Proud mum Michala said: “We are so very proud of her, she has done fantastic and this is now her third year with Yorkshire CCC.

“It is her first season with the Under-13s Performance squad, last season she was captain of the Under-13s development squad and in 2015 she was in the Under-11 development squad.”

As well as playing for Ravenscar’s second team in the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League, Daisy also played for Whitby Under-14s last season as well as her Caedmon College team.