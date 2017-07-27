Daisy dazzles Eskdale as Caedmon win cup

Daisy Stokoe and Sam Spenceley shone as Caedmon School’s cricket stars beat local rivals Eskdale to lift the Under-13s District Cup.

Caedmon batted first at North Marine Road and made their way to 91-7, Spenceley hitting 50 of those, only David Wilson and Ethan Moore making it to double figures.

Trafford Newman took 3-16 and Josh Storr 2-1.

In reply, the Eskdale batsmen had no answer to the bowling of Stokoe, who took superb figures of 4-17 from her four-over spell.

Spenceley also took 2-13 from four overs to add to his efforts with the bat as Eskdale finished up well short on 49 all out from just 12.2 overs.