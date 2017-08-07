Cricket latest: Yorkshire on brink of defeat

Essex are closing in on a two-day win over Yorkshire at Scarborough after being set a target of 33 at tea.

A sixth win in nine Specsavers County Championship matches will leave the Chelmsford men with one hand on the Division One title.

Yorkshire, trailing by 118 on first innings, slipped from 22 for three at lunch to 150 all out.

Mohammad Amir took three of the seven afternoon wickets to fall and secure a five-wicket haul in each innings. His 10 for 72 from 28.2 overs are career best match figures.

The left-armer had Tim Bresnan and Ben Coad caught at second slip and Adil Rashid caught behind this afternoon.

Yorkshire managed to avoid an innings defeat as Jack Leaning and Coad, who hit 28, shared a 45-run stand for the ninth wicket after Leaning added 30 for the eighth with Jack Brooks.

Leaning reached 50 off 114 balls with four fours and a pulled six over long-leg. He hit two more on the way to 70 before falling caught at long-on by Amir off Jamie Porter.