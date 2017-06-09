CRICKET FIXTURES: Top two meet in Division One promotion clash

In a busy weekend for the Readers Scarborough Beckett League, the top two in Division One as Brompton host Mulgrave.
SATURDAY JUNE 10
PREMIER DIVISION
Cayton v Staxton, Cloughton v Filey, Forge Valley v Heslerton, Scalby v Staithes, Seamer v Nawton Grange, Settrington v Ebberston
DIVISION ONE
Brompton v Mulgrave, Great Habton v Flixton 2nds, Sherburn v Thornton Dale, Staxton 2nds v Bridlington 2nds, Wykeham v Wold Newton
DIVISION TWO
Ebberston 2nds v Wykeham 2nds, Fylingdales v Cayton 2nds, Ganton v Kirkbymoorside, Sewerby 2nds v Ravenscar
DIVISION THREE
Flixton 3rds v Forge Valley 2nds, Muston v Flamborough, Nawton Grange 2nds v Cayton 3rds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Seamer 2nds, Snainton v Pickering 3rds
DIVISION FOUR
Filey 2nds v Cloughton 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Scalby 3rds, Mulgrave 2nds v Wykeham 3rds, Heslerton 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Sherburn 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Muston 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds v Ganton 2nds
SUNDAY JUNE 11
DIVISION TWO
Ebberston 2nds v Sewerby 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Scalby 2nds.