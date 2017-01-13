Champs Staithes start with four away-days

Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division champions Staithes will kick off their bid to retain the title for a third successive year with trips to newly-promoted Settrington and Cayton.

Their main rivals for the title, Staxton, will no doubt be looking to prevent a Staithes treble and they also begin with two away-days, opening at Seamer before travelling to Settrington the following week.

Relegated Flixton 2nds and Mulgrave will be looking to bounce straight back, they start at Sherburn and Staxton 2nds respectively.

Ravenscar will be looking to start the Division Two campaign in fine fashion at home to newly-promoted Kirkby.

Fylingdales make the trip to Ebberston 2nds in their opener.

Relegated Forge Valley 2nds will be aiming to have a more positive 2017, they start life in Division Three at Flamborough.

Promoted Snainton host Seamer 2nds, Scarborough Rugby Club start the season at Flixton 3rds and Cayton 3rds are away at Muston.

The new Division Four is a bumper 14-team division, new side Mulgrave 2nds opening at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

PREMIER DIVISION

Sunday April 23

Settrington v Staithes, Cayton v Forge Valley, Seamer v Staxton, Ebberston v Cloughton, Heslerton v Scalby, Nawton Grange v Filey

Saturday April 29

Cayton v Staithes, Cloughton v Nawton Grange, Forge Valley v Ebbertson, Scalby v Filey, Seamer v Heslerton, Settrington v Staxton.

DIVISION ONE

Saturday April 29

Great Habton v Wykeham, Sherburn v Flixton 2nds, Staxton 2nds v Mulgrave, Thornton Dale v Brompton, Wold Newton v Bridlington.

DIVISION TWO

Saturday April 29

Ebberston 2nds v Fylingdales, Scarborough 3rds v Ganton, Ravenscar vKirkbymoorside, Sewerby 2nds v Cayton 2nds, Wykeham 2nds v Scalby 2nds.

DIVISION THREE

Saturday April 29

Flamborough v Forge Valley 2nds, Flixton 3rds v Scarborough Rugby Club, Muston v Cayton 3rds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Pickering 3rds, Snainton v Seamer 2nds.

DIVISION FOUR

Saturday April 29

Filey 2nds v Muston 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds, Ganton 2nds v Cloughton 2nds, Heslerton 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Mulgrave 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Sherburn 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Wykeham 3rds.