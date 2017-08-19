Bowes and Hegarty hit tons as Staithes hammer Ebberston

Have your say

Staithes closed the gap between them and Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division leaders Staxton to just two points after hammering Ebberston by 118 runs at home.

Simon Bowes smashed a swashbuckling 129 and Rich Hegarty hammered an unbeaten 112 as the hosts posted a superb 301-4, Eddie Swiers bagging 2-46.

In reply, Paul Theaker took 5-46 and Chris Morrison 2-28 as the visitors were dismissed for 183, despite a plucky unbeaten 56 from veteran Mike Horsley and 25 from Frankie Beal.

Staxton remain on top of the pile though after a comfortable eight-wicket win at home to Heslerton.

The visitors were dismissed for 136 despite a defiant 55 not out from Stuart Pickard, Brett Crowe bagging 5-30.

Chris Dove (66no) and Dave Morris (34no) steered Staxton to victory, after Jodie Robson had hit 25.

Harry Holden's 94 helped Cayton to a 72-run win against Nawton Grange.

Holden top-scored with a cracking knock, falling agonisingly short of a ton, as Cayton posted 181 all out, J Dunn bagging 3-33 for Grange.

Nick Thornicroft struck 54 in reply, Jonny Pickard adding 30, but the rest of the Nawton line-up failed as they slipped to 109 all out.

Cloiughton's relegation worries deepened with a 43-run loss at Seamer.

Brothers Matty (4-23) and Adam Morris (3-40) helped skittle Cloughton out for 143, despite an outstanding knock of 80 from Callum Ferrie.

The hosts had earlier hit 176-8 despite fine bowling from Jack Hakings (3-14) and Gary Jordan (3-44), valuable knocks coming from Anthony Jenkinson (34), Corey Towell (31) and Gregg Chadwick (29).

Scalby claimed a 63-run win at Forge Valley in a low-scoring affair.

The visitors looked to be in trouble after only posting 129-8, James Deaves hitting 22 and Matthew Tissington 21, while Ehtesham claimed 4-14.

Joe Hills then snapped up 3-0 as Valley slumped to 66 all out.

Settrington conceded their game against Filey.

Despite slumping to a 26-run defeat at Thornton Dale, Mulgrave secured the Division One title, while the victors secured promotion as runners-up.

Rich Boyes hit an unbeaten 57 and Tom Sigsworth 42 as Dale posted 154-4, Carl Woodward taking 4-21.

Mark Jackson's unbeaten 43 kept the leaders in with a shout, but fine bowling from Jeff Morrison and Col Lockwood, who took 4-26 apiece, saw Dale skittle them for 128.

Bridlington 2nds and Wold Newton will finish in the relegation spots after their defeats at Great Habton and at home to Flixton 2nds respectively.

Doug Bentley (45) and Rob Featherstone (31) impressed with the bat for Habton, Oliver Beckett and Tom McMeeken both scooping 3-34 as the hosts were all out for 153.

Featherstone capped a cracking all-round display with 3-15 and Will Curtis took 4-20 as Brid slumped to 35 all out and slipped back down to Division Two.

Wold Newton lost out by six wickets at home to Flixton 2nds despite a plucky 40 from James Knaggs in their 102 all out.

Stu Stocks snapped up 3-29 for Flixton and teenager Jake Hatton's unbeaten 53 confirmed the win for the visitors.

Brompton won by four wickets at neighbours Sherburn, Neil Fletcher rolling back the years with 5-16 for the victors.

Mark Bruce also finished with 4-27 as Sherburn were dismissed for 121, Jack Pickard scoring 24.

Bruce then hit 25 and Phil Holden 23 as the visitors made heavy going of securing the win.

Wykeham strolled to a 90-run home win against Staxton 2nds thanks to a six-wicket haul from Dave Pearson.

The paceman took 6-19 as Staxton were all out for 82 in reply to Wykeham's 172 all out.

Kieran Walk top-scored with 33 for Staxton after earlier taking 4-37, and Mark Dove claiming 5-66.

Gareth Barnard hit 34 for Wykeham.

Premier Division

*Cayton 181 all out (Harry Holden 94, James Dunn 3-33) beat Nawton Grange 109 all out (Nick Thornicroft 54, Jonny Pickard 30) by 72 runs. Pts 19:6

Scalby 129-8 (James Deaves 22, Matthew Tissington 21, Ehtesham 4-14) beat *Forge Valley 66 all out (Joe Hills 3-0) by 63 runs. Pts 17:4

*Seamer 176-8 (Anthony Jenkinson 34, Corey Towell 31, Greg Chadwick 29, Jack Hakings 3-14, Gary Jordan 3-44) beat Cloughton 133 all out (Callum Ferrie 80, Matty Morris 4-23, Adam Morris 3-40) by 43 runs. Pts 19:6

Filey beat *Settrington – Match conceded by Settrington. Pts 20:-10

*Staithes 301-4 (Simon Bowes 129, Richard Hegarty 112no, Ed Swiers 2-46) beat Ebberston 183 all out (Mike Horsley 56no, Frankie Beal 25, Paul Theaker 5-46, Chris Morrison 2-28) by 118 runs. Pts 20:6

*Staxton 140-2 (Chris Dove 66no, Dave Morris 34no, Jodie Robson 25) beat Heslerton 136 all out (Stuart Pickard 55no, Brett Crowe 5-30) by 8 wkts. Pts 17:3

Division One

*Great Habton 153 all out (Doug Bentley 45, Rob Featherstone 31, Oliver Beckett 3-34, Tom McMeeken 3-34) beat Bridlington II 35 all out (Will Curtis 4-20, Rob Featherstone 3-15) by 118 runs. Pts 18:5

Brompton 122-6 (Mark Bruce 25, Phil Holden 23) beat *Sherburn 121 all out (Jack Pickard 24, Neil Fletcher 5-16, Mark Bruce 4-27) by 4 wkts. Pts 16:4

*Thornton Dale 154-5 (Rich Boyes 57no, Tom Sigsworth 42, Carl Woodward 4-21) beat Mulgrave 128 all out (Mark Jackson 43no, Jeff Morrison 4-26, Col Lockwood 4-26) by 26 runs. Pts 18:4

Flixton II 103-4 (Jake Hatton 53no) beat *Wold Newton 102 all out (James Knaggs 40, Stuart Stocks 3-29) by 6 wkts. Pts 16:3

*Wykeham 172 all out (Gareth Barnard 34, Mark Dove 5-66, Kieron Walker 4-37) beat Staxton II 82 all out (Kieron Walker 33, Dave Pearson 6-19) by 90 runs. Pts 18:5