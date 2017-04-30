BECKETT PREMIER & DIV 1: Valley edge past Ebberston in thriller

Forge Valley maintained their winning start to the Premier Division season with a home two-run success against Ebberston.

The visitors must have thought they were heading for victory when they dismissed Valley for only 128, Frankie Beal bagging 4-22 and Reece Milner 3-35, Tom Brough top-scoring with 31.

Ian Atkinson (28) and Damian Readman (25) gave Ebberston a fighting chance but 7-51 from Zai Farooqi, who also hit a vital 21 earlier, saw them dismissed for 126.

Champions Staithes also continued their perfect start to the season with a massive 164-run win at Cayton, Tom Steyert smashing 104 and Chris Morrison taking an astonishing eight wickets for only two runs.

The visitors posted 234-8, with Rich Hegarty (28) offering Steyert support.

Only James Brown (29) and Tom Sixsmith (19) showed brief resistance with the bat for the home side as Morrison destroyed the Cayton batting order.

Staxton are in top spot after their 127-run success at Settrington, Chris Dove falling two runs short of a century for the visitors.

Dove was supported well by Jodie Robson, who weighed in with 53, and Jack Pinder's 25 as Staxton made their way to 229-9, Andy Monkman snapping up 3-63.

Adam Morley's 33 was the only innings of note in reply as Aussie ace Rohan Diamond (4-5) and Andy Holtby (3-33) skittled the hosts for 102.

Filey also snapped up their second win, triumphing by four wickets at Scalby.

Adam Waugh hit 51 for the hosts, but his knock was the only highlight as Josh Dawson (3-4) and Ryan Baldry (3-28) sent Scalby crashing to 100 all out.

Tom Fitzgerald (28) and Aaron Howard (26) then saw Filey to victory despite losing six wickets.

Nawton Grange opened their account for the season with a 16-run win at Cloughton.

New signing Damien Thomas bagged 4-15 and Glynn Botterill 4-20 as Cloughton dismissed Grange for 89 and were seemingly on their way to victory.

The away side had other ideas as James Greenlay and Michael Wearmouth took three wickets apiece to send Cloughton crashing to 73 all out.

Seamer got their first win of the season, winning by 26 runs at home to Heslerton.

Aussie star Scott Brennan and Dan Jeminson snapped up four wickets apiece as Seamer were all out for 173, knocks from Gregg Chadwick (55), Dave Graham (43) and Joe Tiffany (29) proving to be crucial.

Paul Greenhough took 4-32 and Matty Morris 3-47 as Heslerton were bowled out for 147, Anthony Watson (34) and Rob Middlewood (23) the top away batsmen.

David Pearson was the all-round star as Wykeham won by seven wickets at Great Habton, scoring 51 and taking 3-31in the Division One match.

John Lumley top-scored with 45 as Habton limped to 126-7, Pearson and Ezra Pashby (40) then steered the visitors to victory.

Flixton 2nds won by four wickets at Sherburn.

Kev Lickes hit 52 for the hosts, Lee Jack chipping in with 27, but fine bowling from Stephen Hill (3-10) and teenager Luke Smith (3-35) saw Sherburn all out for 168.

James Clark's undefeated 45, allied to 23 apiece from veteran Geoff Hill and youngster Josh Till, ensured the win for Flixton.

Chris Knight put in a top all-round display as Mulgrave cruised to an easy 10-wicket win at Staxton 2nds.

Knight took 3-5 as the hosts were all out for 101, Mark Dove's 37 their only knock of note.

Openers Arron Leeman (55no) and Knight (36no) wrapped up the win for the visitors.

New signing Jeff Morrison put in a five-star performance on his Thornton Dale debut, helping his side to a six-wicket home win against Brompton.

Morrison took 5-17 in his first match for Dale since leaving Loftus, Iain Farrow bagging 3-26 as Brompton crumbled to 88 all out, Mark Bruce's 26 their only highlight.

Graham Hunt's 28 helped Dale across the winning line despite a fine effort from Bruce (3-21).

Bridlington 2nds won their local derby at Wold Newton by four wickets.

Tom McMeeken's 3-24 helped limit the hosts to a meagre 132-6, Phil Hall (26) and David Southwell (23) the pick of the home batsmen.

Dave Stockdale's 3-35 kept Newton in with a chance, but a crucial seventh-wicket stand between Andy Leeson (36no) and Oliver Beckett (24no) secured the win for Brid.

Readers Scarborough Beckett League results for Saturday April 29

Premier Division

Staithes 234-8 (T Steyert 104, R Hegarty 28, R Ward 24, C Morrison 21) beat *Cayton 70 all out (J Brown 29, T Sixsmith 19, C Morrison 8-2) by 164 runs. Pts 20:4

Nawton Grange 89 all out (D Thomas 4-15, G Botterill 4-20) beat *Cloughton 73 all out (J Greenlay 3-8, M Wearmouth 3-15) by 16 runs. Pts 15:5

*Forge Valley 128 all out (T Brough 31, F Beal 4-22, R Milner 3-35) beat Ebberston 126 all out (I Atkinson 28, D Readman 25, Z Farooqi 7-51) by 2 runs. Pts 17:7

Filey 102-6 (T Fitzgerald 28, A Howard 26) beat *Scalby 100 all out (A Waugh 51, J Dawson 3-4, R Baldry 3-28) by 4 wkts. Pts 16:4

*Seamer 173 all out (G Chadwick 55, D Graham 43, J Tiffany 29, D Jeminson 4-46, S Brennan 4-48) beat Heslerton 147 all out (A Watson 34, R Middlewood 23, P Greenhough 4-32, M Morris 3-47) by 26 runs. Pts 18:7

Staxton 229-9 (C Dove 98, J Robson 53, J Pindar 25, A Monkman 3-63, J Rounthwaite Snr 2-51) beat *Settrington 102 all out (A Morley 33, R Diamond 4-5, A Holtby 3-33) by 127 runs. Pts 20:5

Division One

Wykeham 127-3 (D Pearson 51, Ezra Pashby 40, J Newton 2-22) beat *Great Habton 126-7 (J Lumley 45, D Pearson 3-31) by 7 wkts. Pts 15:3

Flixton II 170-6 (J Clark 45no, G Hill 23, J Till 23) beat *Sherburn 168 all out (K Lickes 52, L Jack 27, S Hill 3-10, L Smith 3-35) by 4 wkts. Pts 18:6

Mulgrave 103-0 (A Leeman 55no, C Knight 36no) beat *Staxton II 101 all out (M Dove 37, C Knight 3-5) by 10 wkts. Pts 16:1

*Thornton Dale 90-4 (G Hunt 28, M Bruce 3-21) beat Brompton 88 all out (M Bruce 26, J Morrison 5-17, I Farrow 3-26) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

Bridlington II 135-6 (A Leeson 36no, O Beckett 24 no, Dave Stockdale 3-35) beat *Wold Newton 132-6 (P Hall 26, D Southwell 23, Tom McMeekan 3-24) by 4 wkts. Pts 15:5.