Beckett Premier champions Staithes open up at new boys Settrington

The Readers Scarborough Beckett League season gets under way this Sunday as the top-flights sides don the whites for their first game.

Cayton host Forge Valley, Ebberston welcome promoted Cloughton, Filey travel to Nawton Grange, Seamer are at home to title-chasing Staxton, while promoted Settrington host champions Staithes.

Heslerton v Scalby has been re-arranged for Sunday June 18.

“The league are expecting another enthralling, competitive summer across all formats and each division appears too close to call,” said league secretary Simon Dobson.

“We wish clubs well for the campaign and hope the positivity that was apparent last season continues.”

“Despite losing some established players and a few exciting young talents, the league has also gained some new faces and it will be interesting to see how they all perform.”

2016 Roll Of Honour

League Champions

Premier Division: Staithes

Division One: Settrington

Division Two: Bridlington 2nds

Division Three: Kirkbymoorside

Division Four: Snainton

Division Five: Valley Bar Nomads.

T20 Cayley Cup Winners

Premier Division: Staithes

Division One: Wykeham

Division Two: Bridlington 2nds

Division Three: Kirkbymoorside

Division Four: Cloughton 2nds

Division Five: Forge Valley 3rds.

Home Guard Cup Winners

Filey 2nds.

CUP FINAL DATES

T20 Cayley Cup 2017 Finals

Division Four (Sponsored by Murray Browns & Son) Wednesday July 12, 6pm start at Flixton Cricket Club.

Division Three (Sponsored by Severfield) Wednesday July 19, 6pm start at Staxton Cricket Club.

T20 Finals Day (Division Two, Division One and Premier Division) – Sunday August 13 from 10am at North Marine Road.

Home Guard Cup Final

Sunday July 23, 2:30pm start at Forge Valley Cricket Club.