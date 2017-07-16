BECKETT LEAGUE: Staxton and Staithes steam ahead with huge victories

Beckett League Premier Division title rivals Staxton and Staithes moved further clear at the top of the table as both collected comfortable wins against Cloughton and Nawton Grange respectively.

Staxton cruised to an eight-wicket win at home to struggling Cloughton.

Despite skipper Ricky Nock hitting a defiant 32, Cloughton were all out for just 77, Aussie all-rounder Rohan Diamond taking 5-12 alongside Andrew Holtby (2-10) and Kingsley Gray (2-17).

Henry Whelan did his best to drag Cloughton back into it after tea with 2-39, but 38 not out from Jodie Robson and an unbeaten 26 from Adam Hargreaves ensured Staxton eased to 78-2.

Staithes also enjoyed a comfortable win as they hammered another relegation-threatened side in Nawton Grange.

Tom Steyert led the way as Staithes smashed 303-8, fellow all-rounder Chris Morrison adding 66 and Richard Hegarty 60 in their daunting total, Tom Garbutt taking 3-66.

Grange were all out for just 104 in reply, 199 runs short of their target, Steyert (4-46), Morrison (2-31) and Andrew Theaker (2-11) doing the damage with the ball for the champions.

Scalby picked up a much-needed win at Ebberston, but it was a tense affair as the away side limped over the line with two wickets to spare.

Ebberston posted just 109-8, Alex Machen making a studious 30 while South African Chris Rankin took 3-26.

Only Chris Malthouse got going with the bat for an out-of-sorts Scalby batting line up in reply, his patient 26 helping his side towards their target before all-rounder James Deaves and wicketkeeper Rory Skelton saw their side home to a crucial win to nudge them away from the relegation scrap.

Heslerton beat Filey by nine wickets to keep their outside chances of winning the title alive.

Filey finished on 152-9, Aaron Howard top-scoring with 61 not out while Aussie Tom Fitzgerald added 46, Adam Spaven taking 5-39.

Paul Bowes cruised to 68 not out and Tom Benthall (32no) and Rob Middlewood (28) ensured Heslerton made it comfortably to their target for the loss of only one wicket.

Matty Morris starred with the ball to help Seamer edge to a tense one-wicket win against Cayton.

Dananja Madushanka (35), Rhys Crowe (31) and Adam Robertshaw (27no) found form in Cayton's 137 all out, Morris taking 5-38 while Paul Greenhough claimed 2-37.

It looked like Cayton were going to be able to defend their modest total as they took nine wickets, but runs from Craig Baker (41), Greg Chadwick (28) and Anthony Jenkinson (26) helped the visitors nudge over the line with just one wicket to spare.

In Division One, Mulgrave continued their march towards an immediate return to the top flight with an eight wicket win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Brid's batsmen couldn't handle the bowling of Mark Jackson (3-24), Carl Woodward (2-4), Andrew Cass (2-30) and Craig Thompson (2-30) as they were all out for just 89, only Andy Clay getting going with 34, before Arron Leeman and Andy Thompson remained unbeaten on 43 and 36 respectively.

Brompton and Thornton Dale remain in the hunt to win promotion to the Premier Division after wins against Wold Newton and Great Habton.

Tom Sigsworth was the matchwinner for Thornton Dale against Great Habton, taking 3-35 to help bowl out Great Habton for just 112 before he hit 29 to help his side to 113-6.

Brompton had to work harder for their one-wicket win against Wold Newton.

Newton were all out for 115, Dave Southwell hitting 25 as Michael Thompson (3-13), Mark Bruce (3-34) and Ross Triffitt (3-37) taking the wickets for Brompton.

Tom Pateman hit 39 in reply, but James Knaggs (3-36) and Matthew Southwell (4-43) did their best to make things interesting as Brompton squeezed over the finishing line with just one wicket to spare.

Steve Clegg shone with the willow to help Wykeham to a home win against Flixton 2nds.

Flixton were all out for a competitive 184, Will Hutchinson top-scoring with 72 while Jake Hatton added 30 and Marley Ward 21, Matthew Vincent taking 4-30 and James Wilson 3-38.

Clegg's 59, alongside 23 from Sam Colling, helped Wykeham to a one-wicket success as they edged to 185-9 after a tense finish, Paul Banyard taking 3-41.

RESULTS:

PREMIER DIVISION

Seamer 139-9 (Craig Baker 41, Greg Chadwick 28, Anthony Jenkinson 26) beat *Cayton 137 all out (Dananja Madushanka 35, Rhys Crowe 31, Adam Robertshaw 27no, Matty Morris 5-38, Paul Greenhough 2-37) by 1 wkt. Pts 17:6

Scalby 110-8 (Chris Malthouse 26, Frankie Beal 5-37) beat *Ebberston 109-8 (Alex Machen 30, Chris Rankin 3-26) by 2 wkts. Pts 15:5

*Heslerton 153-1 (Paul Bowes 68no, Tom Benthall 32no, Rob Middlewood 28) beat Filey 152-9 (Aaron Howard 61no, Tom Fitzgerald 46, Adam Spaven 5-39) by 9 wkts. Pts 17:3

*Staithes 303-8 (Tom Steyart 78, Chris Morrison 66, Richard Hegarty 60, Tom Garbutt 3-66) beat Nawton Grange 104 all out (James Dunn 23, Tom Steyart 4-46, Andrew Theaker 2-11, Chris Morrison 2-31) by 199 runs. Pts 20:5

*Staxton 78-2 (Jodie Robson 38no, Ryan Hargreaves 26no, Henry Whelan 2-39) beat Cloughton 77 all out (Ricky Nock 32, Rohan Diamond 5-12, Andrew Holtby 2-10, Kingsley Gray 2-17) by 8 wkts. Pts 19:1

DIVISION ONE

*Mulgrave 91-2 (Arron Leeman 43no, Andy Thompson 36no) beat Bridlington II 89 all out (Andrew Clay 34, Mark Jackson 3-24, Carl Woodward 2-4, Andrew Cass 2-30, Craig Thompson 2-30) by 8 wkts. Pts 19:1

*Thornton Dale 113-6 (Tom Sigsworth 29) beat Great Habton 112 all out (Tom Sigsworth 3-35) by 4 wkts. Pts 16:4

Brompton 119-9 (Tom Pateman 39, James Knaggs 3-36, Matthew Southwell 4-43) beat *Wold Newton 115 all out (Dave Southwell 25, Michael Thompson 3-13, Mark Bruce 3-34, Ross Triffit 3-37) by 1 wkts. Pts 16:5

*Wykeham 185-9 (Steve Clegg 59, Sam Colling 23, Paul Banyard 3-41) beat Flixton II 184 all out (Will Hutchinson 72, Jake Hatton 30, Marley Ward 21, Matty Vincent 4-30, James Wilson 3-38) by 1 wkt. Pts 19:8