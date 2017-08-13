BECKETT LEAGUE: Premier & Division One: Staxton lose out but extend lead at the top

Beckett League Premier Division leaders Staxton lost out at Filey but still managed to extend their lead at the top of the table over rivals Staithes, who were rained off at home to Heslerton.

Staxton batted first at Clarence Drive, making 191-6, Chris Dove top-scoring with 71 while skipper Jodie Robson weighed in with 47, just missing out on his half-century.

Aussie Tom Fitzgerald did the damage for Filey, taking 4-13.

Filey just about made it to their target in reply, edging to 192-8 thanks to 55 from Ryan Baldry, Nathan Robson's 47, Aaron Howard's 30 and Fitzgerald's knock of 25.

Crucially, Staxton collected eight points from their defeat, which kept them clear of Staithes, who only bagged six as their home game against Heslerton was rained off with the visitors on 37-2, Sam Triffitt on 20 not with Paul Theaker having taken the two wickets to fall.

Cloughton collected a huge win in their bid to beat the drop as they beat rock-bottom Settrington.

The hosts posted 195-5, Stephen Beal hitting an unbeaten 100 with help from Eddie Rounthwaite (32) and Arthur Devine (32) as Henry Whelan took 4-55.

In reply, Ricky Nock fell just three runs short of a century as he departed for 97, while Callum Ferrey hit 39 not out as Cloughton made it to 196-6, wily spinner Andy Monkman taking 4-45.

Another side in danger of suffering relegation are Nawton Grange, and they dropped further towards the drop-zone after being bowled out for just 54 in their defeat at Ebberston.

Ben Lealman (50) and Adrian Turnbull (37) were in the runs as Ebberston posted 127-9, Michael Wearmouth putting Grange in a solid position at tea with figures of 3-34.

Ebberston's modest total was to prove more than enough for the victory though as Eddie Swiers (4-16) and Frankie Beal (4-24) ripped through the Grange batsman and ensured the visitors were all out for just 54.

Forge Valley kept up the pressure on the top three with a 77-run win against Seamer, another side who struggled with the bat.

Sean Pinder hit 57 and Nasar Khan 52 not out as Valley made 142-4, before Khan collected 4-19 alongside Ehtesham (5-21) as Seamer ended up on 65-9, only Dave Graham getting going with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 30.

Cayton's home game against Scalby was rained off with the away side on 60-4, Rhys Crowe having taken 2-6 and Tom Ward 2-20.

Thornton Dale spurned their chance to further their Division One promotion push as they were beaten by Sherburn on the same day their promotion rivals were both rained off.

Leaders Mulgrave saw their home game against third-placed Brompton rained off with their score on 37-2, Andy Thompson on 24 not out, Mark Bruce having taken 2-25.

That gave second-placed Dale the chance to close the gap on the league leaders and move clear of their promotion rivals in the process, but they were only able to collect three points in their home defeat.

Sherburn posted 105-7, Chris Cousins hitting 31 not out while Col Lockwood took 3-20, but the hosts couldn't get going in reply despite 21 not out from Lewis White as Mike Holtby took 3-20 to restrict them to 89-9.

Bridlington 2nds did their chances of beating the drop the world of good with a win against their closest rivals Staxton 2nds.

Staxton made 100-7, Jack Pinder hitting 29 and Kingsley Gray 22, while Carl Parkin took 2-27 for Brid.

Brid's reply centred around an unbeaten 41 from Oliver Beckett and 32 from Bryan Heaton as they cruised to 101-2.

Wold Newton need a miracle to avoid the drop after they lost at home to Wykeham and collected only one point in the process.

Despite Stu Harrison hitting 36 for the basement club, Newton could only post 102 all out, Adam Eustace taking 4-25 and Matty Vincent 3-17 in the process.

Ezra Pashby then hit 54 to guide Wykeham safely to 104-1.

Great Habton were frustrated by the rain as they looked well-set on 96-0 when the heavens opened and called an early halt to their game at Flixton 2nds.

John Lumley had made his way to 54 not out and his opening partner Doug Bentley was also well-placed on 30 not out.