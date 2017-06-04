BECKETT LEAGUE: Premier Division & Division One - Spaven shines but can't prevent Heslerton defeat

Heslerton's Adam Spaven took a hat-trick and hit 28 with the bat, but couldn't help Heslerton to victory in a low-scoring affair at Ebberston in the Premier Division of the Readers Scarborough Beckett League.

The away side would have been confident of grabbing the victory at tea after bowling Ebberston all out for just 91, Spaven taking 5-19 including a hat-trick from a stunning spell with the cherry for Heslerton, with Scott Brennan also grabbing 5-37, A Machen hitting 28 for the home team.

Frankie Beal had other ideas though, claiming outstanding figures of 6-18 alongside Ian Atkinson (2-10) and Matty Turnbull (2-30) to ensure Heslerton were all out for 77, despite Spaven hitting 28 and veteran all-rounder Andy Slaughter remaining unbeaten on 17.

Gregg Chadwick agonisingly missed out on a century by one run and also ended up on the losing side as Seamer suffered a six-wicket defeat at champions Staithes.

Seamer were 188 all out, Chadwick making 99 and Craig Baker 34 as Simon Bowes (4-46) and Paul Theaker (3-39) did the damage with the ball.

Richard Hegarty hit 41 to lead Staithes' reply, supported by 34 from Bowes and 31 from R Ward as the champs made it to 190-4.

Staxton cruised to a seven-wicket success against Nawton Grange.

Grange were all out for 133, C Allott hitting 33 not out and P Marwood adding 29 as Dan Outhart claimed figures of 3-29.

In-form Chris Dove then hit 53, James Armstrong 34 and Aussie Rohan Diamond 30 not out as Staxton cruised to 137-3.

Another team to pick up a comfortable win were Forge Valley, who won against Cloughton by 99 runs.

Tom Brough (42) and Joe Bradshaw (41) led the Valley innings of 176-8, Sean Pinder also hitting 31 as Morgan Grunwell (3-36) and Gary Jordan (3-52) did their best to restrict Valley.

Nasar Khan (3-17), Charlie Tindall (3-21), Ehtesham (2-16) and James Tindall (2-22) then combined to bowl Cloughton out for just 77, only Ben Luntley getting going with the bat as he made 21.

Scalby grabbed a comfortable 82-run with at home to Settrington.

South African Chris Rankin (69) and skipper Bradley Walker (62) led the Scalby knock of 200-7, wicketkeeper Rory Skelton also finding a chink the armour of the Settrington attack as he made 28 not out, S Beal taking 4-48.

Only George Rounthwaite got going with the bat as he hit 36 in Settrington's reply of 118-9, James Deaves claiming 5-29.

Ryan Baldry weighed in with bat and ball as Filey beat Cayton by 37 runs.

Baldry hit 45 and skipper Dave Brannan Jr also made 45 as Filey set Cayton 156-7, J Ward (2-25) and Harry Holden (2-47) claiming the wickets.

Holden then hit 39, but 2-23 from Baldry, 2-10 from Phil Dickens plus two apiece from Josh Dawson and Tom Fitzgerald saw Cayton fall short on 119 all out.

Mulgrave continued their emphatic effort to return to the top flight at the first time of asking as they hammered Great Habton by 133 runs in Division One.

Skipper Andy Wood smashed 72 as he continued his fine run of form, and he was supported by Andrew Thompson's 49 as Mulgrave posted 226 all out despite the best efforts of T Midgley, who took a hat-trick on his way to figures of 5-28.

Habton's reply was not so great however, Thompson claiming 4-9 as the home side were all out for just 93.

Brompton stayed in second spot after edging a low-scoring game at Bridlington 2nds.

L Beckett hit 25 but Brid were all out for only 87, Pete Webster (3-22), M Thompson (3-25) and Ross Triffitt (3-25) doing the damage with the ball.

C Battams (3-27) and T McMeeken (3-32) did their best to try and guide Brid to an unlikely victory after the tea interval, but Webster's 19 helped Brompton edge to 88-7.

Also in the hunt for promotion are Thornton Dale, who closed the gap on Brompton with a 90-run win against Wykeham.

Dale made 205-7, Tim Sigsworth top-scoring with 80 and A Hill adding 43.

Sigsworth then took stunning figures of 4-7 and J Morrison 4-11 as Wykeham were all out for 115.

Connor Stephenson claimed outstanding figures of 5-7 but couldn't prevent Flixton 2nds losing at home to Staxton 2nds.

Kyle Outhart (23) top-scored in Staxton's 135 all out as Stephenson enjoyed a fruitful spell, but despite J Walmsley's 31, Mark Dove's 4-28 helped ensure Flixton fell agonisingly short on 132 all out in reply.

Wold Newton won a low-scoring match at Sherburn by 14 runs.

S Harrison's 30 was the main contribution to their total of 113-7, J Thomson taking 3-30.

Sherburn were all out for just 99 in their reply, despite Ben Simpson's 32 and 29 from Chris Crawford, J Knaggs taking 6-27 and C Gray 3-33.