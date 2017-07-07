BECKETT LEAGUE FIXTURES: Staithes and Staxton to do battle

Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division champions Staithes host leaders and title rivals Staxton this weekend in what is the standout tie of the weekend.

Elsewhere, Forge Valley and Cayton both have two games as they meet on Sunday, Cayton hosting Ebberston and Valley welcoming Nawton Grange on Saturday.

One game has already been cancelled in Division Two, Kirkbymoorside unable to raise a side for their trip to league leaders Scalby 2nds.

SATURDAY JULY 8

PREMIER DIVISION

Cayton v Ebberston, Cloughton v Scalby, Forge Valley v Nawton Grange, Seamer v Filey, Settrington v Heslerton, Staithes v Staxton

DIVISION ONE

Sherburn v Wykeham, Brompton v Staxton 2nds, Wold Newton v Great Habton

DIVISION TWO

Ebberston 2nds v Ravenscar, Scalby 2nds P-P Kirkbymoorside (Kirkbymoorside failed to raise a side), Scarborough 3rds v Cayton 2nds, Sewerby 2nds v Fylingdales, Wykeham 2nds v Ganton

DIVISION THREE

Cayton 3rds v Pickering 3rds, Muston v Flixton 3rds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Seamer 2nds, Scarboro’ Rugby Club v Flamboro’, Snainton v Forge Valley 2nds

DIVISION FOUR

Filey 2nds v Heslerton 2nds, Ganton 2nds v Wykeham 3rds, Mulgrave 2nds v Forge Valley 3rds, Ravenscar 2nds v Wold Newton 2nds, Scalby 2nds v Muston 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Cloughton 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Sherburn 2nds

SUNDAY JULY 9

PREMIER DIVISION

Forge Valley v Cayton

DIVISION ONE

Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale, Flixton 2nds v Mulgrave, Staxton 2nds v Great Habton