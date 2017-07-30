BECKETT LEAGUE: Divisions 2, 3 & 4: Jackson fires Forge to Filey win

Have your say

Carl Jackson starred with bat and ball as Forge Valley 3rds cruised to victory against Filey 2nds in Division Four.

Jackson was in fine form with the ball as he took 8-26 to help bowl Filey out for just 88, Mike Johnson hitting 20 of those.

In reply, Jackson hit an unbeaten 38 as Forge Valley made their way to 89-5, Lewis Adams taking 3-29.

Two more bowlers in form with the ball were Craig Mudd and Matty Webster, the latter helping Heslerton 2nds to a tight two-wicket win in a low-scoring contest against Sherburn 2nds.

Webster took 7-14 as Sherburn were all out for just 56.

Mudd made things interesting after tea, taking 7-10 as Heslerton squeezed over the line on 60-8.

Stu Harrison was in form with bat and ball as Wold Newton 2nds hammered Muston 2nds.

Harrison's 3-7 saw Muston all out for just 78, despite R Lawrence hitting 39.

In reply, Harrison hit 43 not out as Wold Newton cruised home for the loss of just one wicket.

Cloughton 2nds landed a blow in the promotion race as they beat Mulgrave 2nds by six wickets.

Mulgrave were all out for 165, Chris Raine (56), Chris Spenceley (33) and Luke Jackson (26) their primary scorers as Mark Pryce took 4-49.

Tom Owenson (44) and Aaron Virr (31) then helped Cloughton to 169-4, despite Luke Jackson doing his best to drag Mulgrave to the win with 2-40.

Scarborough Nomads conceded their game against Wykeham 3rds, while there was no play possible at the games between Scalby 3rds and Ganton 2nds and Ravenscar 2nds and Thornton Dale 2nds.

In another low-scoring contest, Seamer 2nds beat Cayton 3rds by 10 wickets in Division Three.

Jake Moore's 4-8 helped bowl Cayton out for just 31 before Seamer cruised to 34-0 in reply.

Sarfraz Ali and Tyler Beck teamed up to drag Forge Valley 2nds to what looked like an unlikely win at Muston at the tea break.

Valley were all out for just 86, Shaun Topham hitting 29 of those as Kyle Orange (3-4) and Jonathon Atkinson (3-42) shone with the ball.

Their low total of 86 proved to be enough for the victory though, Muston all out for 70 as Ali (4-16) and Beck (3-14) did the damage with the ball.

Another team who failed miserably with the bat were Scarborough Rugby Club, who were all out for 39 replying to Nawton Grange 2nds' 146-9.

Jack Colbeck's 3-8 did for the Rugby Club batsmen after Terry Ellis (39) and Phil Ward (36) had helped Grange to 146-9, despite 4-19 from Marcus Edwards and 3-36 from Brett Canham.

John Sowden was the star man in Flixton 3rds' 33-run win at Pickering 3rds.

Sowden hit 44 to guide Flixton to 118-8, Neil Cowton taking 3-14 and Tony Evans and Gary Newton grabbing two wickets each.

The Pikes reply ended on 85 as Sowden took 4-13 with support from Carl Sample (3-21) and Charlie Colley (3-26).

Flamborough claimed a shock win at Snainton.

The visitors posted 140-7, Harry Gunning (43), Andy Dixon (38) and Matty Emmerson (34) their chief run-scorers as Leigh Watson claimed 4-31.

George Moyes then took 4-24 to see Snainton all out for 104 in reply.

Scalby 2nds stayed in control of the title race in Division Two as they hammered Ebberston 2nds by 99 runs.

Lee Kerr (78), Gareth Edmunds (73no) and Daniel Gregory (44no) helped Scalby post 238-2, before the Ebberston reply edged to 139-6, Jack Oakley (39) and Jason Oakley (33no) doing their best to drag the hosts to two batting points.

Ganton stay in the hunt and remain favourites for a promotion berth after they hammered rock-bottom Scarborough 3rds.

Stewart Ward top-scored with 78 with support from skipper Alistair Limb (71 retired), and Anthony Allison (48) as Ganton declared their innings on 248-7, Jack Ingle (2-3) and Scott Wilson (2-38) impressing with the ball.

In reply Scarborough were all out for just 62 despite M Rowley hitting 25, Greg Cousins doing the bulk of the damage as he took a hat-trick in his spell of 3-17 while Robbie Milner took 2-9.

Fylingdales beat Wykeham 2nds by 21 runs.

Dan Bateson appeared to have put Wykeham in the driving seat at tea as he took 4-29 to help bowl Fylingdales out for 132.

Tom Shrimpton (3-15) and Harry Purves (3-29) had other ideas though as Wykeham fell short on 111 all out despite Charlie Wrightson's 34 not out and 25 from George Shannon.

Joe Bayes must have been left frustrated as his Ravenscar side fell to defeat against Cayton 2nds.

Jon Morell (3-23) and John Nelson (3-24) helped restrict Cayton to 134-9, Jonny Best hitting 34.

Bayes smashed 73 in reply for the visitors, but he didn't receive any support and Ravenscar were all out for 114, Simon Glave taking 5-11 and Lee Pettit 4-34.

RESULTS

Division Two

*Cayton II 134-9 (Jonny Best 34, Jon Morell 3-23, John Nelson 3-24) beat Ravenscar 114 all out (Joe Bayes 73, Simon Glave 5-11, Lee Pettit 4-34) by 20 runs. Pts 17:5

Scalby II 238-2 (Lee Kerr 78, Gareth Edmunds 73no, Daniel Gregory 44no) beat *Ebberston II 139-6 (Jack Oakley 39, Jason Oakley 33no) by 99 runs. Pts 18:3

*Fylingdales 132 all out (Dan Bateson 4-29) beat Wykeham II 111 all out (Charlie Wrightson 34no, George Shannon 25, Tom Shrimpton 3-15, Harry Purves 3-29) by 21 runs. Pts 17:6

*Ganton 248-7 dec (Stewart Ward 78, Alistair Limb 71r, Anthony Allison 48, Jack Ingle 2-3, S Wilson 2-38) beat Scarborough III 62 all out (M Rowley 25, Damian Foster 19, Greg Cousins 3-17 inc hat-trick, Robbie Milner 2-9) by 186 runs. Pts 20:3

Division Three

Seamer II 34-0 beat *Cayton III 31 all out (Jake Moore 4-8) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0

Forge Valley II 86 all out (Shaun Topham 29, Gary Gibson 20, Kyle Orange 3-4, Jonathon Atkinson 3-42) beat *Muston 70 all out (Sarfraz Ali 4-16, Tyler Beck 3-14) by 16 runs. Pts 15:5

Flixton III 118-8 (John Sowden 44, Neil Cowton 3-14, Tony Evans 2-18, Gary Newton 2-21) beat *Pickering III 85 all out (Luke Shepherd 24, John Sowden 4-13, Carl Sample 3-21, Charlie Colley 3-26) by 33 runs. Pts 16:4

Nawton Grange II 146-9 (Phil Ward 36, Terry Ellis 39, Marcus Edwards 4-19, Brett Canham 3-36) beat *Scarborough Rugby Club 39 all out (Jack Colbeck 3-8) by 107 runs. Pts 17:4

Flamborough 140-7 (Harry Gunning 43, Andy Dixon 38, Matty Emmerson 34, Leigh Watson 4-31) beat *Snainton 104 all out (George Moyes 4-24) by 36 runs. Pts 17:4

Division Four

*Forge Valley III 89-5 (Carl Jackson 38no, Lewis Adams 3-29) beat Filey II 88 all out (Mike Johnson 20, Carl Jackson 8-26) by 5 wkts. Pts 18:2

*Heslerton II 60-8 (Craig Mudd 7-10) beat Sherburn II 56 all out (Matty Webster 7-14) by 2 wkts. Pts 16:4

Cloughton II 169-4 (Tom Owenson 44, Aaron Virr 31, Luke Jackson 2-40) beat *Mulgrave II 165 all out (Chris Raine 56, Chris Spenceley 33, Luke Jackson 26, Mark Pryce 4-49) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:5

*Ravenscar II drew with Thornton Dale II – No Play Possible. Pts 5:5

*Scalby III drew with Ganton II – No Play Possible. Pts 5:5

Wykeham III beat *Scarborough Nomads – Match Conceded by Scarborough Nomads. Pts 20:-10

*Wold Newton II 80-1 (Stu Harrison 43no) beat Muston II 78 all out (R Lawrence 39, Stu Harrison 3-7) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:0