BECKETT LEAGUE: Brompton stun leaders Mulgrave

Division One leaders Mulgrave suffered their first defeat of the season at second-placed Brompton.

Tom Pateman's 50, allied to 26 from Robin Siddle saw the hosts to 135-7 from their 45 overs, Carl Woodward taking 4-50 to keep the visitors in the game.

Robbie Milner in batting action for Ganton in their home win against Kirkby

Alfie Jacobs hit 32 in reply, but Neil Fletcher weighed in with 4-30, Tom Bruce took 3-18 and Pateman capped a superb all-round day with 2-11 as the Whitby side slumped to 96 all out in the only Division One game to beat the wet weather.

Ebberston's four-wicket win at Settrington boosted their Premier Division title chances in the only top-flight game to dodge the showers.

George Rounthwaite struck 54 and Eddie Rounthwaite 31 as the hosts were all out for 135 in 42 overs, Tom Holmes scooping 4-30.

Three wickets apiece for Simon Cass and Andy Monkman gave the home side hope of an unlikely victory, but an outstanding 78 from Jonny Mason took Ebberston to victory off 33 overs.

It was a good day for Ebberston as their second team won by 26 runs at home to Wykeham 2nds in Division Two.

Solid knocks from Jake Finnegan (66) and Adrian Turnbull (50) took the home side to 172-7 from their 45 overs, James Wilson taking 3-33.

George Shannon (33) and David Stockill (32) gave the visitors hope but veteran Mike Horsley took 4-36 as Wykeham were dismissed for 146.

Ganton continue to dominate the division, the leaders easing to a 104-run win at home to Kirkbymoorside.

Robbie Milner hit 40, Ian Cousins added 38, while Will Bradley and Rich Bannister both hit 32 in the home side's 182-7, Freddie Bradley also chipping in with an unbeaten 19.

Adam Magson was the top Kirkby bowler with 3-43.

James Magson (22) was the only visiting batsman to shine as the Moorsiders were skittled for 78 in 33.3 overs, Liam Cousins the top bowler with 4-9, with Will Bradley bagging 2-11 and James Richardson 2-19.

Sewerby 2nds boosted their promotion hopes with a hard-earned three-wicket win at home to struggling Ravenscar.

The visitors struggled with the bat and only a late cameo from number eight Will Warwick (25) saw them to three figures with 113 all out from 43.1 overs against some fine bowling from the clifftop club.

Shaun Acton took 3-24 and spinner Craig Ward 2-36, but the pick of the bowlers was youngster Chloe Dennis who bowled six maiden overs, her first and final overs both being wicket maidens.

Opener Ian Dennis gave the hosts a fine start with 22, and despite superb bowling from Warwick (3-20 in 12 overs) and a solid late effort from Joe Bayes (2-11), the home side secured victory thanks to top batting from Alex Shipley (30), Robin Coates (23) and Ward (20no).

Sewerby 2nds moved into third spot thanks to a four-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds on Sunday.

Chloe Dennis continued her fine form with the ball, bagging 3-12 as Ebberston were dismissed for 99, Adrian Turnbull smacking 33.

Shaun Acton paved the way for a successful run-chase with 40, despite Turnbull taking 3-20.

Scalby 2nds leapt up to second spot thanks to a five-star performance from former Scarborough 1sts paceman Peter Beard against struggling Scarborough 3rds.

Daniel Gregory led the way with a swashbuckling 64 against a young Scarborough 3rds side yet to register a win this season, while there were valuable knocks from Gareth Edmunds (44) and Lee Kerr.

Youngster Miles I'Anson did well to claim 3-20 as Scalby took a liking to their North Marine Road surroundings, racking up 208-9.

The hosts did not stand a chance against Beard, who snapped up 5-13 at his old ground, Tom Bussey the only home batsman to impress with 36 as they slipped to 92 all out

Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League results - Saturday June 10 *denotes home team

All games abandoned except

Premier Division

Ebberston 138-6 (J Mason 78, S Cass 3-17, A Monkman 3-48) beat *Settrington 135 all out (G Rounthwaite 54, E Rounthwaite 31, T Holmes 4-30) by 4 wkts. Pts 17:5

Division One

*Brompton 135-7 (T Pateman 50, R Siddle 26, C Woodward 4-50) beat Mulgrave 96 all out (A Jacobs 32, N Fletcher 4-30, M Bruce 3-18, T Pateman 2-11) by 39 runs. Pts 17:3

Division Two

*Ebberston II 172-7 (J Finnigan 66, A Turnbull 50, J Wilson 3-33) beat Wykeham II 146 all out (G Shannon 33, D Stockill 32, M Horsley 4-36) by 26 runs. Pts 18:5

*Ganton 182-7 (R Milner 40, I Cousins 38, W Bradley 32, R Bannister 32, A Magson 3-43) beat Kirkbymoorside 78 all out (J Magson 22, L Cousins 4-9, W Bradley 2-11, J Richardson 2-19) by 104 runs. Pts 19:3

*Sewerby II 115-7 (A Shipley 30, R Coates 23, I Dennis 22, C Ward 20no, W Warwick 3-20, J Bayes 2-11) beat Ravenscar 113 all out (W Warwick 25, S Acton 3-24, C Dennis 2-0, C. Ward 2-36) by 3 wkts. Pts 16:4.

Played on Sunday 11th June 2017

Sewerby II 100-6 (S Acton 40, A Turnbull 3-20) beat *Ebberston II 99 all out (A Turnbull 33, P Davis 3-7, C Dennis 3-12) by 4 wkts. Pts 17:3

Scalby II 208-9 (D Gregory 64, G Edmunds 44, L Kerr 27, M IAnson 3-20) beat *Scarborough III 92 all out (T Bussey 36, P Beard 5-13) by 116 runs. Pts 20:4