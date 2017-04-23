BECKETT LEAGUE: Aussie Diamond shines with century on Staxton debut

New signing Rohan Diamond made a sparkling century as Staxton made a winning start to the season at Seamer.

Diamond struck a superb 106 as the visitors posted 229-8, David Morris adding 26 and Ryan Hargreaves 27 while Gaz Lawton took 4-74.

Adam Hargreaves then took 5-23 as Seamer slumped to 134 all out in reply.

Josh Dawson also reached three figures with a cracking 131 as Filey made a winning start at Nawton Grange.

Dave Brannan weighed in with a cracking 78, while Nathan Robson struck 48 and new Aussie signing Tom Fitzgerald 34 as the away side racked up an imposing 306-7, Tom Garbutt and Nathan Marwood taking two wickets each for the hosts.

Jonny Pickard hit 63 in reply and Adam Durrant 41, but fine bowling from Robson (2-26), Mark Shackley (2-28), Dawson (2-34) and Phil Dickens (2-27) bowled them out for 189.

Defending champions Staithes won by 39 runs at new boys Settrington.

Chris Morrison (34), Stuart Pearson (30), Paul Wilson (34no) and Ian Dixon (26) guided the champs to 198-9 after having been 100-7, Andy Taylor taking 3-24.

Adam Morley struck 47 and Charlie Rounthwaite 51 for the hosts, but Paul Theaker, Pearson and Morrison took three wickets apiece to peg Settrington back to 159-9.

Ebberston held firm for a 13-run home win against Cloughton.

The hosts recovered from 51-5 to post 194-9, Reece Milner unbeaten on 39 after coming in as number nine and Ben Lealman marked his return to the club from Pickering with a cultured 27.

Ben Luntley and Paul Virr hit 41 apiece for Cloughton but they were dismissed for 181.

Forge Valley eased to a 69-run win at Cayton thanks to a magnificent seven-wicket haul by Ehtesham.

The visitors posted 163-9, Will Tindall top-scoring with 30no, James Ward and Harry Holden both taking three wickets.

Darren Foreman hit 23no as Cayton were shot out for only 94, Ehtesham bagging 7-23 from 12 overs.

Readers Scarborough Beckett League results for Sunday April 23

Premier Division

