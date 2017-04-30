BECKETT DIVS 2, 3 & 4: Father and son smack tons as Ganton crush Scarborough 3rds

Ian Cousins and his son Liam both smashed centuries in a 229-run fourth-wicket stand as Ganton hammered hosts Scarborough 3rds by 250 runs in Division Two.

Dad Ian was 152 not out and LIam 103 not out as the visitors racked up a massive 315-3 and in reply the batting heroes also shone with the ball bagging 2-8 and 3-13 respectively as Scarborough slumped to 65 all out despite a defiant unbeaten 50 from veteran Mark Cowell.

John Bannister and James Richardson both took 2-8 for Ganton.

Barry Heyes was also among the runs, scoring a superb 124 for Fylingdales as the nine-man side started their season with a 122-run win at Ebberston 2nds.

Heyes' 124 was the mainstay of the visitors' innings, stalwart Mike Horsley taking 4-26 and George Hardie 3-35.

Heyes then capped a superb day with 3-29 and Mark Estill grabbed 3-9 as Ebberston collapsed to 72 all out.

Newcomers Kirkbymoorside wrapped up a rapid win at Ravenscar by nine wickets.

Martin Charlton took 3-2 and Jez Underwood 3-14 as the hosts sank to 55 all out, Jish Rewcroft battling his way to an undefeated 27.

Andy Bayes (27no) and Andrew Collier (23no) completed the comfortable win for the Moorsiders.

Sewerby 2nds worked hard for their six-wicket win at home to Cayton 2nds in a high-scoring encounter.

David Walker's 74 was the driving force for Cayton, with veterans Jes Riley (59) and Steve McAleese (47no) guiding the visitors to 216-6 at the clifftop ground, Craig Ward taking 3-39 for the hosts.

Harry Gunning (59), Somerled MacDonald (57), Sam Wragg (45no) and Ian Dennis (44) then impressed with the bat as Sewerby completed a successful run-chase.

Tom Gregory (4-13) and Adie Hollingsworth (3-13) teamed up to fire Scalby 2nds to a six-wicket Division Three win at Wykeham 2nds.

Scott Wardman's 30 was the only batting effort of note for Wykeham.

Dan Bateson's 3-25 gave Scalby some worries but the away side made it home with six wickets to spare.

Leigh Watson shone with bat and ball as Snainton continued where they left off last season with a 43-run win at home to Seamer 2nds.

Watson's 53 helped the hosts to 133 all out, Jake Moore and Jamie Haxby taking three wickets apiece, and Haxby then top-scored with 56 but this was the only effort of note by Seamer with the bat as superb bowling from Watson (6-36) saw them skittled for only 90 runs.

Teenager Christian Reddish was the Forge Valley 2nds hero at Flamborough, his unbeaten 40 helping the Ayton side edge to a two-wicket victory.

Andy Dixon's 41 was the highlight as Boro were dismissed for 97, Luke Calvert the star bowler for Valley with 5-21 and Anthony Noble taking 3-38.

Derek Moyse claimed 3-15 to keep Boro in the game but Reddish's heroic knock secured the points.

Matt Micklethwaite and Ian Wright took four wickets apiece to steer Cayton 3rds to a 44-run win at neighbours Muston.

The visitors were dismissed for 118, Will Wood weighing in with 26 in the face of fine bowling from Jonny Atkinson (4-31) and Max Truelove (3-12).

Micklethwaite's slow bowling snapped up 4-10 and left-armer Wright 4-18 as Muston slumped to 74 all out to waste their bowlers' fine work.

Pickering 3rds, previously Ryedale, steamed to a 10-wicket win at Nawton Grange 2nds.

Gary Newton took 3-16 as Grange were all out for 132, with two wickets apiece for James Boyes, George Baldwin and Max Harland.

Rich Wardle (38) and Neil Ward (33) were the top Grange batsmen, but openers Danny Walker (76no) and Neil Cowton (47no) wrapped up a simple win for the Pikes.

Pete Hill showed his experience in Flixton 3rds' seven-wicket win at home to Scarborough Rugby Club, leading the way with bat and ball.

Hill scooped 4-28 as the visitors were all out for 135, M Kelly hitting 33, then Hill (49no) and Carl Sample (27no) saw Flixton home after Alex Warters' 26 gave them a fine start.

Simon Oxendale showed his Premier Division experience with an unbeaten 127 on his return to Heslerton at the weekend, helping their second team to a 201-run home win against Thornton Dale 2nds in Division Four.

Oxendale's ton was the mainstay of Heslerton 2nds' 259-7, Ian Dade adding 56, Ryan Vance, on loan from Pickering, bagging 3-38 for Dale, who then slumped to 58 all out.

Another one-sided affair saw Mulgrave 2nds coast to a 183-run win at home to Ravenscar 2nds, Luke Jackson ending unbeaten on 98 as the hosts posted 273-2.

Alfie Jacobs also hit top form with a powerful 84 and Chris Spencely added 75 not out for a Mulgrave side full of experience at a much higher standard.

A depleted Ravenscar then limped to 90-7 in reply.

Sumantro De smashed 127 and took four wickets as Scarborough Nomads crushed visiting Wykeham 3rds by 123 runs.

The Nomads posted a massive 247-5, De putting on 92 with Midhu Vijay (42), while Anosh George added 44.

De then capped a perfect debut with 4-16 and Suresh Nair took 3-10 as Wykeham replied with 123-9, Chris Briggs top-scoring with 30 not out.

New signing Sam Farrow also had a debut to remember for Sherburn 2nds, hitting his first-ever half century, 51, then taking 3-18 as his new side claimed a 13-run win at Scalby 3rds, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Scalby looked to be strolling to a win after dismissing Sherburn for only 80 runs, despite Farrow's defiant innings, Tashkan Turan taking an amazing 7-22.

But Daniel Bean (4-7) and Farrow then sent Scalby crashing to 67 all out.

Cloughton 2nds earned a 53-run win at Ganton 2nds, Mark Pryce the all-round star for the visitors.

Pryce top-scored with 58, valuable knocks from Liam Salt (40) and Niall Gibb (39) guiding Cloughton to 173 all out, Freddie Bradley bagging 3-33.

Richard Horsman's 28 was not enough to save Ganton from sliding to 120 all out in the face of keen bowling from Pryce (3-39) and Tom Owenson (3-1).

Readers Scarborough Beckett League results for April 29

Division Two

Fylingdales 194 all out (B Heyes 124, M Horsley 4-26, G Hardie 3-35) beat *Ebberston II 72 all out (A Winspear 18, M Estill 3-9, B Heyes 3-29) by 122 runs. Pts 19:5

Kirkbymoorside 58-1 (A Bayes 27no, A Collier 23no) beat *Ravenscar 55 all out (J Rewcroft 27no, M Charlton 3-2, J Underwood 3-14) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:0

Ganton 315-3 (I Cousins 152no, L Cousins 103no) beat *Scarborough III 65 all out (M Cowell 50no, L Cousins 3-13, J Bannister 2-8, I Cousins 2-8, J Richardson 2-8) by 250 runs. Pts 20:1

*Sewerby II 218-4 (H Gunning 59, S MacDonald 57, S Wragg 45no, I Dennis 44) beat Cayton II 216-6 (D Walker 74, J Riley 59, S McAleese 47no, C Ward 3-39) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:7

Scalby II 87-4 (D Bateson 3-25) beat *Wykeham II 84 all out (S Wardman 30, T Gregory 4-13, A Hollingsworth 3-13) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

Division Three

Forge Valley II 99-8 (C Reddish 40no, J Fox 22, D Moyes 3-15) beat *Flamborough 97 all out (A Dixon 41, L Calvert 5-21 A Noble 3-38) by 2 wkts. Pts 16:4

*Flixton III 137-3 (P Hill 49no, C Sample 27no, A Warters 26) beat Scarborough Rugby Club 135 all out (M Kelly 33, P Hill 4-28) by 7 wkts. Pts 17:3

Cayton III 118 all out (W Wood 26, J Atkinson 4-31, M Truelove 3-12) beat *Muston 74 all out (M Micklethwaite 4-10, I Wright 4-18) by 44 runs. Pts 16:5

Pickering III 133-0 (D Walker 76no, N Cowton 47no) beat *Nawton Grange II 132 all out (R Wardle 38, N Ward 33, G Newton 3-16, J Boyes 3-32, G Baldwin 2-3, M Harland 2-32) by 10 wkts. Pts 17:2

*Snainton 133 all out (L Watson 53, J Moore 3-11, J Haxby 3-21) beat Seamer II 90 all out (J Haxby 56, L Watson 6-36) by 43 runs. Pts 17:5

Division Four

Muston II beat *Filey II - *Filey II conceded the fixture as they were unable to stage the fixture on their home ground. Pts 20:0

Wold Newton II beat *Forge Valley III - *Forge Valley III could not raise a team Pts 20:-5

Cloughton II 173 all out (M Pryce 58, L Salt 40, N Gibb 39, F Bradley 3-33, D Reardon 2-16) beat *Ganton II 120 all out (R Horsman 28, Josh Sarup 24, M Lockwood 24, M Pryce 3-39, T Owenson 3-1) by 53 runs. Pts 18:6

*Heslerton II 259-7 (S Oxendale 127no, I Dade 56, R Vance 3-38) beat Thornton Dale II 58 all out by 201 runs. Pts 20:3

*Mulgrave II 273-2 (L Jackson 96no, A Jacobs 84, C Spenceley 75*) beat Ravenscar II 90-7 by 183 runs. Pts 18:1

Sherburn II 80 all out (S Farrow 51no, T Turan 7-22) beat *Scalby III 67 all out (D Bean 4-7, S Farrow 3-18) by 13 runs. Pts 15:5

*Scarborough Nomads 247-5 (Sumantro De 127, A George 44, M Vijay 42), beat Wykeham III 123-9 (C Briggs 30no Sumantro De 4-16, S Nair 3-10) by 124 runs. Pts 19:3