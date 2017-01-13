Search

2017 Cricket Fixtures: Whitby sides ready for new campaign

Mulgrave will hope Kieran Noble can help them return to the Premier Division at the first attempt after a disappointing 2016 campaign

Mulgrave will hope Kieran Noble can help them return to the Premier Division at the first attempt after a disappointing 2016 campaign

0
Have your say

Whitby's cricket sides have learned who they'll play in the 2017 campaign after the Readers Scarborough Beckett League fixtures were released.

2017 FIXTURE LIST

STAITHES - PREMIER DIVISION

23/04 - Settrington (a)

29/04 - Cayton (a)

06/05 - Heslerton (a)

13/05 - Staxton (a)

20/05 - Cloughton (h)

27/05 - Ebberston (a)

03/06 - Seamer (h)

04/06 - Filey (a)

10/06 - Scalby (h)

17/06 - Nawton Grange (a)

24/06 - Forge Valley (h)

01/07 - Cayton (h)

02/07 - Settrington (h)

08/07 - Staxton (h)

15/07 - Nawton Grange (h)

22/07 - Cloughton (a)

29/07 - Forge Valley (a)

05/08 - Seamer (a)

12/08 - Heslerton (h)

19/08 - Ebberston (h)

26/08 - Scalby (h)

03/09 - Filey (h)

MULGRAVE - DIVISION ONE

29/04 - Staxton 2nds (a)

06/05 - Flixton 2nds (h)

13/05 - Bridlington 2nds (a)

20/05 - Sherburn (h)

27/05 - Wykeham (h)

03/06 - Great Habton (a)

10/06 - Brompton (a)

17/06 - Thornton Dale (h)

24/06 - Wold Newton (a)

01/07 - Staxton 2nds (h)

08/07 - Flixton 2nds (a)

15/07 - Bridlington 2nds (h)

22/07 - Sherburn (a)

29/07 - Wykeham (a)

05/08 - Great Habton (h)

12/08 - Brompton (h)

19/08 - Thornton Dale (h)

26/08 - Wold Newton (h)

FYLINGDALES - DIVISION TWO

29/04 - Ebberston 2nds (a)

06/05 - Kirkbymoorside (h)

13/05 - Wykeham 2nds (a)

20/05 - Scalby 2nds (a)

27/05 - Sewerby 2nds (h)

03/06 -Scarborough 3rds (a)

10/06 - Cayton 2nds (h)

17/06 - Ravenscar (h)

24/06 - Kirkbymoorside (a)

01/07 - Ganton (h)

08/07 - Sewerby 2nds (a)

15/07 - Ravenscar (a)

22/07 - Scalby 2nds (h)

29/07 - Wykeham 2nds (h)

05/08 - Cayton 2nds (a)

12/08 - Ebberston 2nds (h)

19/08 - Scarborough 3rds (h)

26/08 - Ganton (a)

RAVENSCAR - DIVISION TWO

29/04 - Kirkbymoorside (h)

06/05 - Wykeham 2nds (h)

13/05 - Scarborough 3rds (a)

20/05 - Cayton 2nds (h)

27/05 - Ebberston 2nds (h)

03/06 -Scalby 2nds (h)

10/06 - Sewerby 2nds (a)

17/06 - Fylingdales (a)

24/06 - Wykeham 2nds (a)

01/07 - Kirkbymoorside (a)

08/07 - Ebberston 2nds (a)

15/07 - Fylingdales (h)

22/07 - Scarborough 3rds (h)

29/07 - Cayton 2nds (a)

05/08 - Ganton (h)

12/08 - Ganton (a)

19/08 - Sewerby 2nds (h)

26/08 - Scalby 2nds (a)

RAVENSCAR 2NDS - DIVISION FOUR

29/04 - Mulgrave 2nds (a)

06/05 - Wykeham 3rds (a)

13/05 - Filey 2nds (h)

20/05 - Muston 2nds (a)

27/05 - Thornton Dale 2nds (a)

03/06 -Cloughton 2nds (a)

10/06 - Heslerton 2nds (a)

17/06 - Scalby 3rds (h)

24/06 - Ganton 2nds (h)

01/07 - Scarborough Nomads (h)

08/07 - Wold Newton 2nds (h)

15/07 - Sherburn 2nds (a)

22/07 - Forge Valley 3rds (a)

29/07 - Thornton Dale 2nds (h)

05/08 - Scalby 3rds (a)

12/08 - Mulgrave 2nds (h)

19/08 - Forge Valley 3rds (a)

26/08 - Heslerton 2nds (h)

MULGRAVE 2NDS - DIVISION FOUR

29/04 - Ravenscar 2nds (h)

06/05 - Ganton 2nds (a)

13/05 - Scarborough Nomads (h)

20/05 - Cloughton 2nds (a)

27/05 - Muston 2nds (a)

03/06 - Sherburn 2nds (h)

10/06 - Wykeham 3rds (h)

17/06 - Heslerton 2nds (a)

24/06 - Thornton Dale 2nds (h)

01/07 - Wold Newton 2nds (a)

08/07 - Forge Valley 3rds (h)

15/07 - Scalby 3rds (a)

22/07 - Filey 2nds (h)

29/07 - Cloughton 2nds (h)

05/08 - Sherburn 2nds (a)

12/08 - Ravenscar 2nds (a)

19/08 - Muston 2nds (h)

26/08 - Thornton Dale 2nds (a)