2017 Cricket Fixtures: Whitby sides ready for new campaign

Whitby's cricket sides have learned who they'll play in the 2017 campaign after the Readers Scarborough Beckett League fixtures were released.
2017 FIXTURE LIST
STAITHES - PREMIER DIVISION
23/04 - Settrington (a)
29/04 - Cayton (a)
06/05 - Heslerton (a)
13/05 - Staxton (a)
20/05 - Cloughton (h)
27/05 - Ebberston (a)
03/06 - Seamer (h)
04/06 - Filey (a)
10/06 - Scalby (h)
17/06 - Nawton Grange (a)
24/06 - Forge Valley (h)
01/07 - Cayton (h)
02/07 - Settrington (h)
08/07 - Staxton (h)
15/07 - Nawton Grange (h)
22/07 - Cloughton (a)
29/07 - Forge Valley (a)
05/08 - Seamer (a)
12/08 - Heslerton (h)
19/08 - Ebberston (h)
26/08 - Scalby (h)
03/09 - Filey (h)
MULGRAVE - DIVISION ONE
29/04 - Staxton 2nds (a)
06/05 - Flixton 2nds (h)
13/05 - Bridlington 2nds (a)
20/05 - Sherburn (h)
27/05 - Wykeham (h)
03/06 - Great Habton (a)
10/06 - Brompton (a)
17/06 - Thornton Dale (h)
24/06 - Wold Newton (a)
01/07 - Staxton 2nds (h)
08/07 - Flixton 2nds (a)
15/07 - Bridlington 2nds (h)
22/07 - Sherburn (a)
29/07 - Wykeham (a)
05/08 - Great Habton (h)
12/08 - Brompton (h)
19/08 - Thornton Dale (h)
26/08 - Wold Newton (h)
FYLINGDALES - DIVISION TWO
29/04 - Ebberston 2nds (a)
06/05 - Kirkbymoorside (h)
13/05 - Wykeham 2nds (a)
20/05 - Scalby 2nds (a)
27/05 - Sewerby 2nds (h)
03/06 -Scarborough 3rds (a)
10/06 - Cayton 2nds (h)
17/06 - Ravenscar (h)
24/06 - Kirkbymoorside (a)
01/07 - Ganton (h)
08/07 - Sewerby 2nds (a)
15/07 - Ravenscar (a)
22/07 - Scalby 2nds (h)
29/07 - Wykeham 2nds (h)
05/08 - Cayton 2nds (a)
12/08 - Ebberston 2nds (h)
19/08 - Scarborough 3rds (h)
26/08 - Ganton (a)
RAVENSCAR - DIVISION TWO
29/04 - Kirkbymoorside (h)
06/05 - Wykeham 2nds (h)
13/05 - Scarborough 3rds (a)
20/05 - Cayton 2nds (h)
27/05 - Ebberston 2nds (h)
03/06 -Scalby 2nds (h)
10/06 - Sewerby 2nds (a)
17/06 - Fylingdales (a)
24/06 - Wykeham 2nds (a)
01/07 - Kirkbymoorside (a)
08/07 - Ebberston 2nds (a)
15/07 - Fylingdales (h)
22/07 - Scarborough 3rds (h)
29/07 - Cayton 2nds (a)
05/08 - Ganton (h)
12/08 - Ganton (a)
19/08 - Sewerby 2nds (h)
26/08 - Scalby 2nds (a)
RAVENSCAR 2NDS - DIVISION FOUR
29/04 - Mulgrave 2nds (a)
06/05 - Wykeham 3rds (a)
13/05 - Filey 2nds (h)
20/05 - Muston 2nds (a)
27/05 - Thornton Dale 2nds (a)
03/06 -Cloughton 2nds (a)
10/06 - Heslerton 2nds (a)
17/06 - Scalby 3rds (h)
24/06 - Ganton 2nds (h)
01/07 - Scarborough Nomads (h)
08/07 - Wold Newton 2nds (h)
15/07 - Sherburn 2nds (a)
22/07 - Forge Valley 3rds (a)
29/07 - Thornton Dale 2nds (h)
05/08 - Scalby 3rds (a)
12/08 - Mulgrave 2nds (h)
19/08 - Forge Valley 3rds (a)
26/08 - Heslerton 2nds (h)
MULGRAVE 2NDS - DIVISION FOUR
29/04 - Ravenscar 2nds (h)
06/05 - Ganton 2nds (a)
13/05 - Scarborough Nomads (h)
20/05 - Cloughton 2nds (a)
27/05 - Muston 2nds (a)
03/06 - Sherburn 2nds (h)
10/06 - Wykeham 3rds (h)
17/06 - Heslerton 2nds (a)
24/06 - Thornton Dale 2nds (h)
01/07 - Wold Newton 2nds (a)
08/07 - Forge Valley 3rds (h)
15/07 - Scalby 3rds (a)
22/07 - Filey 2nds (h)
29/07 - Cloughton 2nds (h)
05/08 - Sherburn 2nds (a)
12/08 - Ravenscar 2nds (a)
19/08 - Muston 2nds (h)
26/08 - Thornton Dale 2nds (a)