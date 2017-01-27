Property: Main Road, Aislaby, near Whitby, £209,950

Modernised throughout, this charming two bedroom stone built cottage has retained its original period charm and character.

Located along Main Road in the popular rural village of Aislaby, just a short drive from Whitby and within the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

A rare chance to acquire your own slice of heaven in this idyllic village setting with far reaching views over the beautiful North Yorkshire Moors. Fit for a range of applicant profiles including first time buyers, holiday investors or those wishing to downsize and find a little peace and quiet. Currently, run as a successful holiday home, the cottage offers the flexibility to continue this use or return to permanent occupation.

Retaining a wealth of character throughout including beautiful wooden flooring and exposed beam ceilings, this deceptively sized property in brief offers a entrance into a well-proportioned lounge with feature wood burning stove, opening through to the fully fitted kitchen/dining room with steps leading to the delightful rear garden area.

To the first floor, off a central landing area are two well-proportioned bedrooms front and back and a period style bathroom with a traditional suite.

Externally, the property benefits from a large south facing front garden area, with an array of planted shrubs and a small paved patio seating area to soak up the sun. The rear garden enjoys unrestricted views over open countryside, mainly gravelled for ease of maintenance with low level timber fencing. To one side, a timber summer house serves as an ideal spot during the summer months for al fresco dining or to simply relax.

In a great location close to the excellent village pub, church and walks, one not to be missed.

Contact Astins on 01947 821122 for more details.