Letters: Whitby lunchtime concerts a huge success

As organiser of the Lunchtime Concert series at St John the Evangelist, Brunswick Street, I’d like to say thank you to all those who attended and gave generously to the retiring collections at each of the four concerts.

A total of £600 was raised, which will go towards the church fabric fund.

A building of this age demands constant upkeep and an extensive amount of work has been done on the exterior over the past 18 months.

The money raised from these concerts will be used to help keep this beautiful building in good repair.

The total collected was only made possible by the generosity of the performers, who asked for minimal expenses, or indeed none at all, giving of their time and talent freely.

The concert series was so successful that we hope to run them again next August.

Jenny Hill

Newton Street

Whitby