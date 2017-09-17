Letters: Tour de Yorkshire cash could buy Endeavour replica

So Scarborough Council has put £150,000 up to get the Tour de Yorkshire back again.

This is an event that lasts one day.

They should have put the money forward to buy the Endeavour replica and place it where it should be in Whitby Harbour at Endeavour Wharf.

This would have been an all year round attraction, would have increased Whitby’s tourism and therefore SBC’s purse and the profit made would almost certainly have been more than enough to ensure that the Tour de Yorkshire once again came through our area.

Are the borough council so short-sighted or do they just not want Whitby to be the place to go to, rather than Scarborough. After all, they are getting a multi-screen cinema.

KM Drewery

Stonecross Road,

Whitby.