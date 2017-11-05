Letters: Tips to stay safe this Bonfire Night

With Bonfire Night fast approaching North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wants everyone to remember it for the right reasons.

Follow these simple tips:

•Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable

•Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

•Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary.

•Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back.

•Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks.

•Never return to a firework once it has been lit.

•Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

•Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

•Always supervise children with sparklers, never give them to children under 5.

•Put used sparklers hot end down into a bucket of sand or water

•Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.

•Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds

•Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

Our message is to enjoy the celebrations, but do so carefully and responsibly.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue