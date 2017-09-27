Letters: Support MacMillan with big coffee morning

Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship fundraiser, World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, takes place on Friday 29 September - and every slice of cake eaten and cup of coffee poured in Yorkshire has the power to help change lives for people living with cancer.

The charity is asking everyone to take part, either by hosting a coffee morning or by attending one.

Last year, 7,863 coffee mornings were held across Yorkshire, raising £1,842,601 for the charity that provides essential support for people affected by cancer.

2017 is the 27th year of the event and with the help of fundraisers in Yorkshire, Macmillan hopes to beat the £29.5m raised last year across the UK. This is the year that the total raised by Coffee Morning since it began will pass the £200 million mark, so we really do need everyone’s help.

For more information or to get involved visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee.

Rebecca Wynne

Head of Regional Fundraising

Macmillan Cancer Support