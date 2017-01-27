Letter: Whitby Town match had supporters gripped

What a wonderful afternoon at the Turnbull Ground last Saturday!

It was gripping from beginning to end; giving away a soft goal, then scoring a penalty disputed by Buxton, scoring a wonderful goal from a narrow angle; 2-1 at half time.

We were the better team again in the second half and Buxton had two players sent off, but they then played well and scored a good goal: 2-2.

Was that it? No!

Whitby pressed forward again and again and got two late goals: 4-2 to Whitby.

The games aren’t usually quite so exciting, but are hugely enjoyable.

Whitby give 100% effort for 90 minutes, and it’s end to end stuff, both teams going at it with all they have got. There is the disappointment when the team loses, but Whitby are second in the table, and Whitby supporters were on cloud nine last Saturday walking home.

Come and see your team and raise the attendance to 500 and more!

It’s great stuff!

Richard Atherton

Ruswarp Lane

Whitby