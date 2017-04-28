Letter: Whitby should praise Jo for Goth Weekend

I’ve been into town today (Sunday, April 23), and the atmosphere for the Goth Weekend was fantastic!

Bright dry day and lots of people out dressed in a variety of genres, brilliant, really great.

And not a bit of hassle anywhere!

Got me thinking...pubs full, restaurants packed, probably not a spare room to be had in any B&B – so, isn’t it time that the town council, or Whitby and District Tourism Association or the Licensed Victuallers’ Association, or someone in some position of authority should nominate Jo Hampshire for an award, an MBE?

The cash, the coverage, the prestige, the repeat tourist visits that result from Goth Weekend contribute massively to the town’s continued survival.

Come on Whitby Town Council, step up, time to reward Miss Hampshire.

Michael W Kilpatrick

St Hilda’s Terrace

Whitby