Letter: Whitby car park could be at risk of being sold

Re Tin Ghaut Car Park and the question of Public Rights of Way:

The demolition of the houses took place in the 1950s.

Ownership of the site passed to Scarborough Borough Council with the transfer of assets following local government re-organisation, 1972-73.

After the jointly funded scheme for paving and cobbles from Henrietta Street to Bridge Street, including Market Place, Sandgate and Grape Lane, there was no parking, except for unloading, in any of that area.

Owners of shops and businesses, elderly residents and families were offered a numbered space on Tin Ghaut. The payment has increased to £732 per year.

There is a long waiting list (35-plus spaces).

If the Planning Inspectorate decides that there were Public Rights of Way, no one can park there - in fact no one can even drive across that space.

If the need for those numbered car parking spaces is not acknowledged, Scarborough Borough Council could sell the site for new development.

Dorothy Clegg

Sandgate, Whitby